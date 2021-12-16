Gravity Bridge leads Ethereum to multichain

On Wednesday the Interchain Foundation, a Swiss non-profit operating as steward of the Cosmos ecosystem (ATOM), announced the launch of the Gravity Bridge, developed by decentralized internet service provider Althea. Gravity Bridge allows the transfer of ERC-20 tokens between the Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos blockchains. During its initial stages, Gravity Bridge will operate as an independent chain to subsequently migrate to Cosmos Hub early next year. Its key technical features include the issuance of interchangeable tokens on both chains and the support of Ethereum-Cosmos oracles.

Simpier released the following statement regarding the launch:

“In this interoperable ecosystem, Gravity Bridge is a fundamental part of the infrastructure, freely available to all Cosmos chains, specifically developed to update and iterate quickly, and facilitate the bridging needs between the chains that interact with it. Open markets and the Frictionless trading unlocks liquidity for all. This is the future that elevates everyone in the Cosmos network, and supports the value and the ATOM ecosystem for the Internet of Blockchains. “

“Gravity Bridge is operational!

The mainnet was achieved through a pioneering decentralized launch. Our thanks to the teams, validators and community members who now support the chain and deploy front end, wallet integration and other tools to take GB to the next level. “

In March, the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, or IBC, was launched on the Cosmos network, allowing the communication and transfer of digital assets across different blockchains. Over 20 blockchains currently support IBC. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint, the lead developer of the Cosmos network, said in an interview with Cointelegraph that he expects to see “about 200 chains connected through Cosmos IBCs next year“.

