Gray Poupon Releases “Don’t Worry Dijon” in Response to Olivia Wilde, Her Ex, and Harry Styles Drama

Gray Poupon is launching a salad dressing inspired by a real-life drama involving three famous people. The company announced its latest condiment: “Don’t Worry Dijon.”

The name of the new Gray Poupon dressing is related to the name of the Olivia Wilde movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

The director and actress has been in the headlines not only for the release of her film, but for her new relationship with Harry Styles, who also stars in the film alongside Florence Pugh.

In the latest episode of the drama, The former nanny of Olivia Wilde and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis made some claims about the actress in The Daily Mail.

The identity-undisclosed nanny reports that Sudeikis was allegedly left heartbroken by Wilde’s new relationship with Harry Styles after realizing the actress was making a salad with her “special dressing” for singer Harry Styles.

The nanny claimed that, after discovering text messages between Wilde and Harry Styles, Sudeikis threw himself under Wilde’s car to prevent him from handing the singer his special dressing made up of red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, kosher salt and garlic.

Both Wilde and Jason Sudeikis denied their former nanny’s claims. The actress also took to her Instagram to share a story that referenced her former employee’s remarks.

Wilde shared in his stories a photo of a page in Nora Ephron’s 1983 Roman à clef, Heartburn, based on the author’s divorce from Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein; the main character divulges a recipe for a salad dressing that she makes for her husband.

“Mix 2 tablespoons of Gray Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons of good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons of olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that is perfect for green salads like arugula and watercress and escarole,” says one part of the recipe.

Gray Poupon’s marketing department is tapping into the hot topic and has released 100 special edition “Don’t Worry Dijon” flacons. “The devil works hard, but Dijon works harder”, says one of the users on Instagram in one of the responses to the launch of the dressing.

It may interest you:

–Snoop Dogg releases THC-infused onion rings

–Not everything is tequila, Lenny Kravitz bets on Mexican sotol

–The Macallan celebrates 60 years of James Bond with limited edition bottles of whiskey