Gray Report on Partygate, ‘Unjustifiable Behavior’. Johnson apologizes but no step back – Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reports to the House of Commons on senior official Sue Gray’s report on the partygate scandal. Partygate:

“First of all I want to apologize. I am sorry for the things that simply did not go well and I am sorry for the way the issue was handled. ”British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this in the House of Commons Conservative Prime Minister said he understood the lesson and underlined that from now on he will take action to repair what has been done.

The Gray report on the Partygate published in an abridged version found “hard to justify” behavior. It is in fact 12 pages in all, in which leadership and judgment failures are underlined “by 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office” with respect to the parties held in Downing Street in alleged violation of anti-Covid regulations. Also some events were not supposed to be authorized or take place the way they did.

Scotland Yard is also investigating the partygate scandal on Boris Johnson’s birthday party held in the Cabinet Room in Downing Street on June 19, 2020 in alleged violation of anti-Covid rules, in which the British Prime Minister took part. This is what emerges from the Gray report.

The report states that “the meetings within this survey are spread over a period of 20 months (in the years 2020-21, ed.), A period that has been unique in recent times in terms of complexity and breadth of requests to public employees and indeed to the general public “. And he continues recalling the commitment of officials and all the servants of the state. But a very important statement is made that could have very important implications for the future of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “There is a significant lesson to be learned from these events that must be addressed immediately throughout the government. There is no need to wait for that. the conclusion of the police investigation “. Not only that, Gray refers to “excessive alcohol use” at parties, which is not appropriate for those institutional venues.