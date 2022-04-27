Entertainment

Gray suit: how Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski are making the monochrome trend more chic than ever?

On April 10, Zendaya delivered his own take on red carpet elegance in a perfectly-lined gray suit. As part of the HBO MAX ceremony, the star actress of the series Euphoria appeared in a monochrome silhouette imagined by the brand Fear of Goddriven by Jerry Lorenzo.

How to wear the gray suit well?

To perfect her silhouette, Zendaya opted for a pair of pumps in the same shade as her look. An ultimate flawless style for the one who was crowned fashion icon at the CFDA Awards 2021 last November.
A few months earlier, in October 2021, it’s Emily Ratajkowski who appropriated the trend in a similar ensemble, a bit more oversized, on the streets of New York. Or how (well) to wear the power suit, here combined with a statement necklace and a pair of heeled flip flops. Classy!

In which gray suit to invest?

Aeron – single-breasted blazer

Aeron – Hopeton cropped flared pants

Aeron via Farfetch

Zadig & Voltaire – Vivi gray suit jacket

Zadig & Voltaire – Gitane tailored trousers

Mango – cotton palazzo pants

