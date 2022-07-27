Gray taught me about my strengths: Ana de Armas

Playing a “vibrant, independent woman” in Netflix’s latest blockbuster action film, The Gray Man, required a working process that Ana de Armas says has informed the actress of her strengths.

Directed by famed Hollywood duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man features de Armas as Agent Danny Miranda, a character she defines as someone who is “extremely smart and sensitive.”

“It was a work process. When I started training, the preparation for this film was long for my benefit. I think I started to learn about myself, what I was best at and what my strengths were,” the 34-year-old actor said. PTI in a virtual roundtable interview.

The film is an adaptation of Mark Greene’s 2009 novel of the same name, which centers on CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who accidentally reveals the agency’s dark secrets and becomes a prime target for his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins.

Danny becomes an unexpected ally to Six, saving him on more than one occasion in high-octane action sequences. To show off the role, Ana de Armas said that she spent a lot of time understanding the physical and emotional aspects of her character.

“The Russians weren’t with me in training, so I’ll keep them posted on what I’m most comfortable doing, what’s right and what’s not. We started to build the character that way and put more into the movie that he was good at.” .»

As part of her preparation, the Cuban-Spanish star also had the opportunity to communicate with a real CIA agent. “She (Danny) works in the office, but she also works in the field. So, it’s a weird crossover that happens there. She just wanted to get both sides, the hard physical and military training and background. So this character came to life in an organic and collaborative way.”

Ana de Armas is no stranger to action movies, thanks to her stint in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. But the actress said The Gray Man was a rare experience, as she had never undergone such rigorous physical training for a film.

“At first, I didn’t know what was going to happen. He had never gotten this far in training before. I didn’t know how I was going to respond or my body would have responded to this.” Summing up the time he spent creating Dani, de Armas said he loved everything about his on-screen character.

“I loved everything about her. It wasn’t just about physical strength. It was also the psychological side of her and at the same time the human side of her. The film shows how flexible he is to adapt to the situation,” she said.

The Gray Man was adapted for the screen by the Russo Brothers along with frequent collaborators Stephen McFeely and Christopher Marcus.

The film also features Indian star Dhanush in a pivotal role alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick.

Produced by Roussos and Mike LaRoca via AGBO and Joe Roth, directed by Ruth Kirshenbaum, Jeff Kirshenbaum and Chris Castledi, the film premiered on Netflix last week.