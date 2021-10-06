Grayscale Analyzes Cryptocurrency Perspectives

It hasn’t been long since the last update that affected Cardano. Alonzo will bring great benefits to the fourth largest crypto by capitalization. Grayscale Investments has made public a report in which it analyzes all the strengths and weaknesses of this virtual currency. The first aspect highlighted is the status of Hoskinson’s “iconic founder”, the large community that has been created, the ease of access of the crypto and its network, and the 1.6 billion dollars held in treasury.

On the other hand, Grayscale highlights stiff competition with other cryptocurrencies, low network fee revenue, absence of mainnet applications, and regulatory uncertainty. In this context, the investment company also includes the security of the Cardano network.

The same company also analyzed the ways of using ADA. According to his studies, newly formed tokens on the Cardano network could prompt Cardano holders to change their assets in the short term. This would lead the blockchain to be used more and therefore to develop the network and Cardano.

Future Perspectives For Cardano?

Garyscale has analyzed some elements to foresee a possible growth of Cardano. in the last year the commissions paid by Cardano were 65 times compared to the previous ones. 56 million dollars the extent of these commissions. The same value was $ 20.3 million in August. Active addresses were higher this summer than in Ethereum.

Unfortunately, there were no major consequences on the listing. Despite this, the investment company holds Cardano in its digital portfolio. The purchase took place even before the launch of the new update. S also points out that Cardano’s network usage created around 900,000 in ADA transactions in the NFT market.

The Cardano Correction Does Not Finish Yet

Cardano is affected by a period of consolidation of the listing. From the indicators it is perceived that we are in an accumulation phase and the price could burst at any moment. After the all-time high marked in early September, the bearish movement is king.

The price rebounded to $ 1,9514. Several positive sessions are expected, with the crypto going to violate all-time highs. The target price are two limits mainly. The lower limit of the red rectangle at $ 3.59 and the upper limit of $ 3.90.

