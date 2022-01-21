Grayscale Bitcoin Trust massive discount trading on ETF Bet

The world’s largest Bitcoin institutional fund Grayscale is selling at a steep discount at the moment, following the withdrawal of the underlying asset in the past couple of months. One of the biggest victims of Bitcoin’s nearly 40% plunge from November highs was Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Grayscale Premium is a closely watched industry metric as the fund fluctuates around the price of the asset itself.

According to James Seyffart of Bloomberg Intelligence, the GBTC fund is currently trading at a discount of over 26%. This means that with BTC currently priced at around $ 42,000, the fund’s discounted price would be equivalent to $ 30,870. The $ 27 billion has plummeted nearly 17% so far in 2022, outpacing Bitcoin’s decline by nearly 9%.

The industry analyst suggested that yields could theoretically be greater than the discount;

“Many think this means a 26% return if the fund converts to an ETF, but the return is actually much greater. Eliminating a 26.5% discount would be analogous to a stock that appreciates at $ 100 from $ 73.50 – a 36% return. “

Betting on an ETF

Investors are betting that the discount would dissipate if Grayscale received approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert the trust into an exchange-traded fund.

Seyffart added that there is no guarantee that this discount will ever collapse or that it could not get worse, and the current scenario excludes the risks and price movements of the asset itself.

“But $ GBTC is essentially a leveraged bet on US Bitcoin Spot ETF approval at this point – IMO.”

The trust does not allow the stock offering to fluctuate in response to demand, which is what causes the premium or discount. Brent Donnelly, president of Spectra Markets, commented that “GBTC continues to break hearts as the discount widens,” adding:

“GBTC is basically a binary bet on a physical ETF at this point. Tempting, but tempting in the way that value traps can be tempting ”.

Seyffart said there are a number of influences on discount widening, such as the ease of buying BTC directly, the hyperinflation of assets by those who play the prize, and the prevalence of retail investors unfamiliar with. the fund mechanism.

Bitcoin price perspective

The spot price of Bitcoin fell again during the morning of January 20 and is currently changing hands for $ 42,060 according to CoinGecko.