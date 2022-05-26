Grazia is on newsstands with Angelina Jolie



Here’s what awaits you on the new issue of Grazia from today on newsstands

The new issue of Grazia is already on newsstands and on the app. There star on the cover this week it is Angelina Jolie. The Oscar-winning actress, director and activist has always dealt with humanitarian emergencies in the world: she is on the front line against climate change and has been ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2001. In an interview with Grazia Jolie she confesses that being an actress is no longer her priority, for her today her humanitarian commitment and her job as a mother of six children, the twins Knox and Vivienne, born in 2008, are more important; Pax, adopted the year before in Vietnam when she was 3; Shiloh, now fifteen; his little sister Zahara, originally from Ethiopia, 17, and Maddox, 20, born in Cambodia. And right here, says Jolie, she is engaged with a project to safeguard bees and give work to many young women.

In the news pages we talk about menstrual leave. Spain wants to introduce work permits for women suffering from painful periods. A choice that in Italy finds favorable opinions, but also perplexity. And we take you to the north of Ukraine, to the villages that were occupied by the Russians in March and were freed. Here we have collected the stories of those who have been saved from bombs, imprisonment or improvised gas chambers and now seek the strength within themselves to move forward.

This week we interview Hollywood star Tom Cruise. We speak with Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv and Colombian activist Íngrid Betancourt. We meet the writer Joël Dicker and the entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi.

Grazia’s fashion takes you to India, to Udaipur, where we shot the most sensual garments of the season. In the pages dedicated to beauty we let you discover the creators of five cosmetic brands that blend local ingredients, rituals and traditions, from Sicily to Trentino.