The new issue of Grace is from today on newsstands and on the app. Our cover star is Valeria Golino, 55 years old. The actress and director is on TV alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in one of the most popular series in the United States, “The Morning Show”. Filmed in Los Angeles, it is a return to origins for Valeria: her film career in fact began more than thirty years ago in Hollywood where she worked alongside many stars, from Tarantino to Sean Penn. In the interview with Grazia Golino he talks about the moments that changed the course of his life: his childhood in Greece with his mother and the pain of the loss of his father, the fate of finding himself in a film, “The Catholic School”, with ex-partner Riccardo Scamarcio and the bet of a new love. For our weekly magazine Golino posed for a photo shoot of character in a Roman villa.

In the pages of actuality this week you will find our trip to the Afghan refugee camp in Italy. We write about anorexia and bulimia because during the health emergency the young people suffering from eating disorders in Italy increased by 30 percent. On the eve of the global strikes to save the planet, we are talking about what psychologists have called “climate anxiety”. A fear that affects many young people who, convinced that the Earth is doomed to destruction, shut themselves up at home, try not to waste resources and suffer from panic attacks.

Among the protagonists of the issue are agent 007 Daniel Craig, the Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson, and the actress Vanessa Hudgens. The actor Marco Bocci, the writer Viola Ardone, and the winner of the Premio Strega Emanuele Trevi speak. For his column “7teen-Elisa Maino’s interviews”, the TikTok star met Mattia Stanga, one of the most loved faces on social media.

There fashion is spectacular: for the autumn-winter Grazia photographed the most beautiful creations of international designers on the rooftops of Paris and among the lavender expanses of the Valensole plateau, in France. For you we have also chosen the most desirable coats of the season. In the pages of the beauty we take care of your hair and give you all the advice for a full, vital and shiny hair. See you at the newsstand!

