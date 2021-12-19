Graziano Rossi, Valentino’s father, is hospitalized in Fano

Graziano Rossi with his son Valentino

The conditions are not serious, but the doctors have decided to take the precautionary route. On Saturday 18 December, Graziano Rossi, Valentino Rossi’s father, was hospitalized in the Neurology ward of the Marche Nord hospital.





The hospitalization The 67-year-old, transported to the Santa Croce di Fano afterwards a first visit to the Pesaro hospital, kept under observation. His hospitalization was arranged in Fano, in the Neurology department of the hospital directed by Doctor Francesco Logullo. Got there by ambulance in the evening. Graziano, father of the legend of the Moto GP, in the past was himself a motorcycle rider, appreciated for sporting merits. A family passion, passed down to his son, the pilot par excellence who became an icon with the number 46.

Green code According to what reported by il Resto del Carlino, the health problems encountered by Rossi senior would be of a neurological nature, but his condition would not be such as to cause concern. In fact, having entered the hospital with the least serious degree of urgency, the verd codeAnd. But the doctors preferred to investigate the patient’s clinical picture as a precaution. And that’s why they hospitalized him.