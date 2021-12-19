Sports

Graziano Rossi, Valentino’s father, is hospitalized in Fano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Graziano Rossi with his son Valentino
Graziano Rossi with his son Valentino

The conditions are not serious, but the doctors have decided to take the precautionary route. On Saturday 18 December, Graziano Rossi, Valentino Rossi’s father, was hospitalized in the Neurology ward of the Marche Nord hospital.


The hospitalization

The 67-year-old, transported to the Santa Croce di Fano afterwards a first visit to the Pesaro hospital, kept under observation. His hospitalization was arranged in Fano, in the Neurology department of the hospital directed by Doctor Francesco Logullo. Got there by ambulance in the evening. Graziano, father of the legend of the Moto GP, in the past was himself a motorcycle rider, appreciated for sporting merits. A family passion, passed down to his son, the pilot par excellence who became an icon with the number 46.

Green code

According to what reported by il Resto del Carlino, the health problems encountered by Rossi senior would be of a neurological nature, but his condition would not be such as to cause concern. In fact, having entered the hospital with the least serious degree of urgency, the verd codeAnd. But the doctors preferred to investigate the patient’s clinical picture as a precaution. And that’s why they hospitalized him.

The Corriere di Bologna newsletter

If you want to stay updated on the news of Bologna and Emilia-Romagna, subscribe for free to the newsletter of Courier of Bologna. It arrives every day straight to your inbox at 12 noon. Just click here.

December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 14:09)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE MN – De Santis: “Julian Alvarez is the cover man of the South American market. Milan? Useful profile, whoever buys him makes a bargain”

November 13, 2021

that’s why excuses aren’t enough

3 weeks ago

Juve submerged by whistles: fury of the fans and chants: ‘out of the co …’. Allegri burst out, only 5 under the curve | A league

3 weeks ago

on social media the anger of the fans

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button