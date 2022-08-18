‘Grease’ and other great summer loves

Summer loving had me a blast / Summer loving happened so fast / I met a girl crazy for me / Met a boy cute as can be. Oh, the summer loves. The summer nights, summer nights. sung by Danny and Sandy, by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are more nights of love. Few have reached us as much as that of this couple in grease.

The death of Olivia Newton-John this week has surely led you to see the movie again or want to see it. More than one summer cinema, if it has been able, will have programmed it or should. A love like that of the two of them, a crush like the one we have had generation after generation with that film. And, above all, his music.

Think about grease has also reminded us other summer loves, other summer romances that inspired us tenderness, passion and even desire to travel. We leave out of the list (with photos) some films that we have been taking out in other articles this summer, such as A great love, Before dawn either Moonrise Kingdom. And we go a little through the history of romantic and summer cinema.

HOLIDAYS IN ROME (1953)

Of those loves that inspired us trips. Who hasn’t gone to Rome and had an ice cream on that staircase? And who wouldn’t want the tourist wardrobe of Audrey in this journey? Or tour Rome on a Vespa? The film that launched Hepburn to international fame, the myth, the icon, was born here in this summer romance. She played a tired princess who runs away with an American journalist. (Gregory Peck) to live a great Roman adventure. Available for rent on Rakuten, Amazon, Google Play and Apple TV.