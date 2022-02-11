Grease and Pretty Woman, by popular demand the musicals are back on stage

The great musical returns to Milan with two unmissable events for lovers of the genre. Two titles that by popular demand find space on two important stages in the Lombard capital: “Grease”, from tomorrow to March 6 at the Repower Theater, and “Pretty Woman”, back on stage from today to March 5 at the National Theater.

Two shows that have fascinated generations and that still today, after many years, continue to excite thanks also to the films of the same name that are now classics. Both titles had to deal with the advent of the pandemic, which caused the rescheduling of numerous dates following the emergency. Now, however, they return to the stage making us relive the warm atmosphere of the 1950s and early 1990s.

Grease, the famous musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, will be staged with some dates rescheduled from 2020 and others added for the occasion, a sign of a show that has always been able to attract a large and passionate audience. In twenty years it has reached every region of Italy, confirming itself as an ageless success: over 1,800 replicas seen in the theater by two million spectators.

«I have always been fascinated by the enthusiasm and carefree fun it can give about Grease. Returning to the scene with this show, after almost two years of hiatus due to the Covid emergency, is for me a true anthem for the future: the charge of this very young cast is the true sign of restart and hope “, comments the director Saverio Marconi who with the Compagnia della Rancia managed to bring young and old to the characters of Danny Zuko and Sandy, played on the big screen by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.





Pretty Woman, on the strength of the wake of sold out recorded in the period October-December 2021, returns to the National Theater until March 5, after having achieved successes all over the world since its debut in 2018 on Broadway. The union between quality and light-heartedness is the basis of the show which represents “a message of strength and hope to the entire sector which is in great difficulty”, explained Matteo Forte, director of the National and Lirico theaters and managing director for Italy. by Stage Entertainment.

Impossible to forget the famous film which, in this adaptation, returns to relive on the stage the love story between Vivian and Edward, the characters played in the cinema by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The songs by Bryan Adams and a scenography that recalls the atmosphere at the turn of the 80s and 90s, faithful to the film directed by Garry Marshall and become a symbol of an entire generation, act as a musical backdrop.