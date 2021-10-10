News

Grease: Hugh Jackman and John Travolta sing Summer Lovin in “vintage” video

Hugh Jackman uploaded a video to his Instagram profile in which he plays Olivia Newton-John in Grease alongside John Travolta.

Hugh Jackman shared a video on his Instagram profile that sees him step into the shoes of Olivia Newton-John in Grease next to John Travolta. Newton-John and Travolta have created two absolutely memorable characters. However, it must be said that even Hugh Jackman did quite well!

As reported by Cinema Blend, in 2001, John Travolta and Hugh Jackman got to star together in Code Swordfish, starring Halle Berry and Don Cheadle. During the promotional campaign for the film, Hugh Jackman rehearsed a duet of Grease’s Summer Lovin with none other than Travolta. Obviously, Hugh Jackman was playing Olivia Newton-John. Twenty years later, the interpreter recalled what happened by sharing a video on his Instagram profile.

The two performers know how to deal with any genre but seem particularly gifted towards dance and music. The question all fans ask themselves, then, is this: Why the hell have Hugh Jackman and John Travolta never acted in a musical together? And most importantly, why was Code Swordfish not a musical? At the time, the film in question received negative reviews and barely managed to go positive at the global box office.

Hugh Jackman is known for starring in Kate & Leopold, Van Helsing, The Prestige, Prisoners and Les Miserables. The actor, however, is known all over the world above all for having lent his face to that of the famous Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. In his long career, however, John Travolta in Carrie, Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Staying Alive, Pulp Fiction, Face / Off and many other films that have helped to cement his fame.


