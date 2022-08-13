‘Grease Live’, FOX’s live version of the musical that deserves a revisit

This week, Greasemania is back in fashion. And this week Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. who had his name written in gold letters in popular culture for his interpretation of Sandy in the movie grease. a feature film from 1978 which, as a tribute, will broadcast TVE’s 1 on this Saturday night, changing the initial plans of broadcasting all four chapters of the revival of Stories to not sleep.

The first time it aired grease in TVE it was in 1985, on December 28, after the Weekly Report, which issued its annual summary that day, the Year Report. The tape was tied to Christmas, and its first revival came at dawn on December 31, 1987, and since then it has been broadcast on several networks and in both afternoon and evening hours. Often, when Grease was broadcast on a chain, social networks were filled with all kinds of comments, in which Internet users shared the memories it evokes. this feature film set in the fictional Rydell High School.

Though grease is part of the history of cinema and musicals (the film adapted a Broadway musical), also it is interesting to rescue the version that was made live for television a few years ago.

It was in the year 2015 when Fox announced that he would perform a live performance, and at first there was talk of Zack Efron for the role of Danny Zucko. Finally, the protagonists were Aaron Tveit and Julianne Hough, seconded by Vanessa Hudgens, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kether Donohue, and David Del Rio. among many other actors.





Grease Live! It was broadcast on Fox in the United States on January 31, 2016, and in Spain it arrived through Canal+Estrenos on February 11 of that same year. In 2018, Grease Live! was released on Blu-Ray in our country, and it is still easy to find a copy for sale.

As we say, it is a show that was broadcast live on television (although sometimes you wonder if everyone sings live or is there a backing track), which It is very interesting both for those who love theatrical musicals, and for those who know the movie by heart. A great production that was developed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Thus, a mixture of both is made, and the universe of glitter is expanded with new songs, like one played by Carly Rae Jepsen, who plays Frenchy, the aspiring beautician.





Also, Some original songs from the theater musical are recovered, such as freddy my love, that was discarded for the cinema, without leaving behind those songs that were written expressly for the film, but that were not in the original script of the theater, as Hopefully devoted to you. Theme, by the way, that was nominated for an Oscar for best original song.

Grease Live! it has a special magic, although for those who do not feel a special affinity with the universe of Danny Zucko and Sandy something can be done longWell, it lasts two and a half hours. One of the aspects that makes it especially interesting, and that reminds us that we are watching a television show, is that it has a live audience, who applauds, laughs and dances with the protagonists. Sometimes, that audience is perfectly integrated, for example, in the dance contest scenes, although in others it can be somewhat out of place.

Aaron Tveit and Julianne Hough do a great job as the lead couple, and she stands out especially for her talent when dancing. It is curious, in the same way, to see Vanessa Hudgens as the rebellious Rizzo, Well, she came from playing a role very much in line with Sandy in High School Music. Yes indeed, Grease Live! It was conceived as a family show, and for this reason this new Rizzo is not as bold as in the film, and in addition, some profanity words in the songs were changed for others that were not shocking among the little ones in the house. As data, note that Vanessa’s father died a day before, but she took that philosophy so typical of artists that the show must go on and left a very worthy interpretation, which did not reflect the bad moment that was happening behind closed doors.

For the most nostalgic, highlight the scenes that take place in the cafeteria. And it is that Violet, the waitress, is played by Didi Conn, Frenchy in the movie grease and its sequel, and which stars in a fun game of mirrors with Carly Rae Jepsen when she discovers that, due to the failure of a dye, her hair has turned pink.





