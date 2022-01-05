Oily hair is the worry of many men and women. How many, in fact, happen to wash them the day before and have already greased them the day after, if not the day of the shampoo?

There are many causes that affect the skin, making hair greasy and greasy.

Starting from the diet, which if rich in sugary and fatty foods increases the probability of having an oily skin. But also excessive sweating, rather than stress and hormonal changes, and again the smog.

Greasy and greasy hair even after shampooing, here’s how to have it cleaned for several days with an economical product suitable for everyone

A key role in oily skin is also played by the quality of the shampoo. Some shampoos in fact tend to be very heavy, while others are very aggressive for the skin. In fact, it may happen that some shampoos specially formulated for oily skin may prove to be too aggressive. The excessively degreasing formulations cause an overactivity of the sebaceous glands, which in response produce a greater amount of sebum making the hair greasy again.

How to choose the right shampoo

So what is the right shampoo to choose?

A solution that would seem to be suitable for every type of skin and hair would be in the choice of a solid shampoo.

But what is solid shampoo and how to choose the one that best suits our needs?

Solid shampoo is a water-free cleansing product, entirely made with natural and eco-sustainable products. It is also an eco-friendly product as it does not have a plastic casing.

To choose the solid shampoo that best suits our needs, it is essential to know our hair and be able to recognize if we are in the presence of oily, dry, curly, colored or dehydrated hair.

Each type of hair has its own shampoo, let’s see which one to choose based on our needs.

To each his own

A solid shampoo suitable for all hair should be based on red clay and Argan oil. Two ingredients rich in minerals and very nourishing.

For curly hair, on the other hand, it would be preferable to choose a shampoo, which contains ingredients such as coconut oil and macadamia. Ingredients that allow you to better discipline and detangle curly hair, so as to be able to manage even the most rebellious curls.

For oily hair it is good to choose a formulation that can regulate the production of sebum and oils. Prefer a green clay product and some purifying essential oil. For those who suffer from dandruff problems instead, a good solution could be to choose products based on burdock.

For fine hair it is preferable to choose a more soothing and emollient formulation such as, for example, something based on oats and nuts. Two very delicate ingredients that are also suitable for skin that reddens easily.

Well, if we have greasy and greasy hair even after shampooing, here’s how to have it cleaned for several days with a cheap product suitable for everyone.

