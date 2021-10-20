News

Great anti-vaccine orgy in the square, the photo turns on social media

Posted on
The protests against vaccine and Green Pass they have followed one another in Italy, in other European states and a bit all over the world, but they have always taken place in the most traditional ways: marches, civil resistance, hunger strikes, demonstrations of force. Sometimes the protests have even degenerated into violence, but from Chile comes what is probably there protest no vax most original in history.

In these hours the poster is spinning almost everywhere on social networks, and the idea has also attracted followers on the web: in Santiago de Chile there will be a real protest orgy against the obligation to vaccinate, scheduled for Saturday 30 October at 19.00 local time.

Grand Orgia Antivacuna”: So reads the black and white leaflet that the no vax activists are circulating. And the idea, on the other hand, although rather eccentric, is definitely congenial to the purpose: imagine something less close to the prevention measures of Covid 19 than an orgy? No sanitary devices, no masks, no disinfectants, even no clothes! And, as if that weren’t enough, it wouldn’t be an orgy if social distancing was respected.

Even the rules, in fact, apparently are quite simple: protesters should not bring masks or condoms with them but endow oneself only with “emotional responsibility” and possibly drugs. Those, as far as we know, have been admitted by the protest organizers.

And then, just so as not to miss anything, the protest will not only be aimed at compulsory vaccinations against Covid 19 but also at 5G. A piece that can never be missing in the perfect toolbox of the modern conspiracy theorist.

We do not know what will happen in the Chilean capital and in particular at the Pileta Parque Forestal in Santiago. If for example the police will somehow put down the demonstration or if the authorities end up banning it. What is certain is that we will see some good ones. However it turns out.

