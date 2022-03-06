Great battery and 5G, this POCO mobile costs less than 195 euros

The model we are talking about uses an operating system Android without any restriction, so you will have access to Google services such as being able to use Maps or download applications from the Play Store. On the other hand, there is something that stands out especially in the terminal: it is compatible with networks 5Gtherefore, if you have contracted a compatible rate, you will be able to access the Internet from anywhere with the highest possible speed both to play games and to watch live videos.

It is also interesting to comment that, despite having a fairly low price right now (it costs only 194 euros and you do not have to pay anything for shipping costs if you have an Amazon Prime account), the screen that it includes is quite good quality. Its dimensions are 6.5 inches with Full HD+ resolution. Therefore, you will be able to see everything with high definition and realism thanks also to the fact that its frequency is 90 Hz – and forget the notch, since the POCO M3 Pro has a hole in the panel where the selfie camera is integrated.

A battery that is a reason to buy

Thanks to the fact that the load that this component has is 5,000mAh, you can be completely sure that you are going to achieve an autonomy that exceeds the day of use without the slightest problem. And, how could it be otherwise, you can use 18W fast charge so that the moments in which you have to refill the battery do not become eternal. Therefore, in this section absolutely nothing is missing and this is clear when it is known that its rear camera has three sensors where the main one is from 48MP.