Great battery and 5G, this POCO mobile costs less than 195 euros

It is possible that you are thinking of buying a new phone and you want a model that is not expensive, but that allows you to do everything -and with a good user experience-. Well, we have the perfect solution for you, since right now on Amazon you can get the POCO M3 Pro with an excellent offer.
The model we are talking about uses an operating system Android without any restriction, so you will have access to Google services such as being able to use Maps or download applications from the Play Store. On the other hand, there is something that stands out especially in the terminal: it is compatible with networks 5Gtherefore, if you have contracted a compatible rate, you will be able to access the Internet from anywhere with the highest possible speed both to play games and to watch live videos.
It is also interesting to comment that, despite having a fairly low price right now (it costs only 194 euros and you do not have to pay anything for shipping costs if you have an Amazon Prime account), the screen that it includes is quite good quality. Its dimensions are 6.5 inches with Full HD+ resolution. Therefore, you will be able to see everything with high definition and realism thanks also to the fact that its frequency is 90 Hz – and forget the notch, since the POCO M3 Pro has a hole in the panel where the selfie camera is integrated.
A battery that is a reason to buy
Thanks to the fact that the load that this component has is 5,000mAh, you can be completely sure that you are going to achieve an autonomy that exceeds the day of use without the slightest problem. And, how could it be otherwise, you can use 18W fast charge so that the moments in which you have to refill the battery do not become eternal. Therefore, in this section absolutely nothing is missing and this is clear when it is known that its rear camera has three sensors where the main one is from 48MP.
Something important that we want to highlight is that connectivity will not give you problems, since it includes everything that you may need in the wireless section (such as WiFi and Bluetooth). And, in addition, the physical port is usb type cwhich ensures excellent compatibility when connecting any charger on the market.
You can run it all with the POCO M3 Pro
What we say is possible because the main hardware is powerful enough that you will not have any problems even with Android games. Thus, your processor is a MediaTek Dimension 700 that uses seven-nanometer manufacturing technology and has eight cores inside. Besides, it has nothing less than 6GB RAM, so you will always be able to use apps without noticing any delay in their execution. Complete, no doubt.
Before concluding, it is important to comment on a couple of additional details. The first is that the storage is 128GB, a quite remarkable amount and that convinces anyone. The second has to do with the design, since its curved back and with a somewhat rough finish ensures that the grip is excellent, so it is certain that it will never fall out of your hands.
