great boom in players, despite piracy

The launch day of the Sony title brought the beauty of 50,000 simultaneous active players to the PC version of God of War on Steam: an excellent result for the second debut of the Norse epic of the Phantom of Sparta.

After introducing themselves to the public as an exclusive PS4 in 2018, and then reaching the next-gen shores of PS5, Kratos And Atreus therefore they become the protagonists of a great launch on PC. More than three years after the original Day One, the new course of God of War has found an unprecedented group of enthusiasts, ready to explore the Norse imagery on PC. A few days after the debut on the hardware, the record of simultaneous active users in the game has already risen to 65,000 players, surpassing the peaks reached on PC by Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Unfortunately, the excellent PC port of God of War was not able to stem the phenomenon of piracy. According to what emerges from the estimates reported in these hours by the editorial staff of Twisted Voxel, the title of Santa Monica Studios would indeed have been widely impressed. In particular, they would be at least 20,000 persons responsible for pirating the PC version of God of War, DRM-free since Day One. A circumstance to be condemned unconditionally, and which – for the Sony game as for any other title – does nothing but damage and weaken the video game industry.