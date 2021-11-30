Great Britain and Israel ban travel

A surge in infections in South Africa – South African scientists attributed the surge in infections due to the new variant. “Unfortunately we have detected a new variant which is a cause for concern in South Africa – said virologist Tulio de Oliveira in an urgently called press conference -. The variant, scientifically named B.1.1.529, has a very high number of mutations. “.

WHO emergency meeting – The World Health Organization said it is “closely monitoring” the flagged variant and will meet later today to determine whether it should be designated “of interest” or “concern”. “Initial analyzes show that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will be the subject of further study,” added the WHO. South African health minister Joe Phaahla said the variant was of “serious concern” and potentially “a serious threat”.

Italy closes the borders to seven African countries – Italy has already run for cover. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has in fact signed an order to ban entry from seven African countries. “I signed a new ordinance banning entry into Italy to anyone who has been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini in the last 14 days. Our scientists are working to study the new variant B.1.1 .529. In the meantime we are following the path of maximum precaution, “he said.

Stop flights There Great Britain it was the first European country to stop flights from southern African countries. Other countries have imitated the decision. Also there Spain it has joined the EU countries that are adopting restrictive measures.

The provisions of other countries – In Germany starting Friday evening, “airlines will only be able to transport Germans” from the African country. Health Minister Jens Spahn announced it on Twitter, adding that people returning from South Africa will have to comply with “14 days of quarantine, even those vaccinated”. Also there France has decided to suspend arrivals from southern Africa. The United Statesi have imposed travel restrictions from southern African countries starting Monday.

In India the authorities For the time being, central health authorities have alerted states, asking for “rigorous screening and testing” to be carried out on travelers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, and to trace and test all people they have had contact with. There New Zeland he announced that he was closely following the new developments, hinting that new measures would be possible after the WHO meeting.