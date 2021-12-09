Great Britain, controversy over Boris Johnson for the video on the “Christmas party in Downing street”. Leave the Stratton consultant

She resigned Allegra Stratton, the advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the center of the controversial video recorded a year ago showing senior members of his staff joking about it organize a Christmas party to violate the restrictions dictated by the coronavirus in the middle of the lockdown period. Stratton, who was then the conservative prime minister’s press officer, tearfully read the resignation statement in which he offered his deepest apologies and admitted that he will regret the sentences spoken in that video for life.

“I was furious to see that clip,” Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons. “I apologize without reservation for the offense it has caused in the country and I apologize for the impression it gives”. The head of the British government then ordered an investigation. For days, the prime minister’s office has been trying to refute reports that Johnson’s staff held an office party in December 2020 – complete with wine, food, games, and an exchange of gifts – when pandemic regulations banned. most social gatherings. According to several British media, the party took place on December 18th, when restrictions in London banned indoor gatherings and the day before Johnson tightened the rules further, excluding family Christmas celebrations for millions. The video, recorded on 22 December 2020 and broadcast by the broadcaster late Tuesday evening ITV, shows then press secretary Allegra Stratton appearing to be joking about an illicit party in the prime minister’s office on Downing Street. The recording appears to be a mock press conference, held as evidence for the briefing government media television newspapers. Another co-worker, who plays a reporter, says: “I just saw on Twitter that there is a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night.”

Thousands of people in Britain have been fined since early 2020 for breaking restrictions by holding illegal rallies. London Metropolitan Police said officers are reviewing the video in connection with “alleged violations” of coronavirus regulations. But the apologies have not curbed the storm of criticism of the opposition. For the Labor leader, Keir Starmer, the premier “cannot understand the damage he has done to his credibility”, given that millions of citizens feel “cheated” because the anti Covid rules were violated by Downing Street while everyone had to respect them, including the relatives of the people who died of coronavirus, unable to stay close to their loved ones due to the measures in place. From the leader of the Scottish independence party (SNP), Ian Blackford, an invitation to resign has even arrived for the prime minister. “It would be the only right thing to do,” he said. Johnson last year withstood the pressures of firing his then assistant, Dominic Cummings, for having crossed England to go to his parents’ home while he was falling ill with Covid-19, violating the nationwide lockdown. Cummings has since left the government. In June, however, Secretary of Health Matt Hancock resigned after a video showed him kissing an assistant in a government office, when both were married, but especially at a time when restrictions prohibited hugs and other physical contact. with people outside their family.