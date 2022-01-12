Great Britain, found a “sea dragon” 180 million years ago

The fossil of a prehistoric giant sea dragon, the largest ever, was found in the East Midlands Rutland Reservoir during a routine drainage of a lagoon island. The British media report this, underlining that it is a record discovery in relation to the paleontological history of the country. In fact, the ichthyosaur, dated around 180 million years ago, has a 10 meter long skeleton and a skull that weighs around a tonne – it is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK. The unexpected discovery, dating back to February 2021 but announced now, was a certain Joe Davis, an employee of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, during a drainage operation on a lagoon island of the Rutland water reservoir, Unesco World Heritage Site since 1991.

The 12.6 km2 area, located east of Rutland County, Oakham, is filled by pumping from the River Nene and River Welland to supply the East Midlands with water. The remains were then excavated by a team of experts from across the UK between August and September. “Despite the numerous ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is extraordinary to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the country. It is a truly unprecedented discovery, one of the greatest in British paleontological history, ”said Dean Lomax, an expert paleontologist on the species.

Ichthyosaurs, which were marine reptiles, first appeared about 250 million years ago and went extinct 90 million years ago. They ranged in size from 1 to more than 25 meters in length and resembled dolphins in their general body shape. They have been called sea dragons because they tend to have very large teeth and eyes. The first specimens were discovered by the fossil hunter and paleontologist Mary Anning in the early 19th century. Two incomplete and much smaller ichthyosaurs were found during the construction of Rutland Water in the 1970s, but the latest discovery is the first complete skeleton.

© All rights reserved