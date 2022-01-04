Great Britain, half a million signatures to remove the title of “Sir” from Tony Blair

The signatures collected in just a couple of days by a popular petition launched online to remove Tony Blair the insignia of sir and member of the Order of the Garter (the highest rank of knighthood of the United Kingdom) granted by the queen to the former Labor premier among the traditional New Year’s honors.

An unprecedented initiative

The initiative, unprecedented in this scale against the award of a specific royal decoration, was initiated by a left-wing activist, Angus Scott, and found the immediate support of numerous people who do not forgive 68-year-old Blair for the “crimes of war “in Iraq and Afghanistan, nor the lies with which the Iraqi invasion was justified: events for which the former architect of New Labor never wanted to apologize, despite the heavy verdict pronounced on him and on his administration by the Chilcot independent commission in 2016. Among the signatories there is no shortage of veterans and family members of British soldiers killed on the Iraqi as well as on the Afghan front, outraged by the recognition attributed to “Sir Tony”. In addition to detractors and pacifists who ask His Majesty to reconsider and, if anything, invoke a trial for him before the International Tribunal in The Hague.

That gesture of gratitude from the queen

According to some interpretations, the 95-year-old Elizabeth II would have resolved to decorate Blair as a gesture of gratitude for the help that the then prime minister gave to a monarchy in crisis of popularity at the time of the death of Princess Diana. But in reality the sovereign has waited much longer than usual to raise the last Labor head of government ever elected in the Kingdom to the rank of sir, compared to the traditionally rapid times with which this title is normally granted to former premier (just think of the predecessor Tory, sir John Major). It cannot therefore be excluded that this late recovery was, if anything, the result of solicitations from the court establishment, against a man who became unpopular among ordinary people also for his unscrupulous and lucrative post-government activities as a business consultant (a benefit among other things from authoritarian regimes around the world), but always welcomed by large sectors of the British elite and the mainstream media.

The other honors of the Order of the Garter

Among the honors that did not arouse protests, those that went to the highest officials of the island’s health authorities working against Covid stand out: such as the chief medical officer of England, Professor Chris Whitty, who in turn became sir. While it should be emphasized the inclusion among the beneficiaries of the Order of the Garter, decorative but symbolically important assembly of informal supreme councilors of the crown, also of the consort of the heir to the throne Charles, Camilla. Designation that appears destined to definitively clear the figure, in view of a potential elevation of her from Duchess of Cornwall to future queen consort.

© All rights reserved