Great Britain, participated in quiz parties when meetings were banned: storm over Boris Johnson. Labor: ‘Threat to public health’

The British premier, Boris Johnson, was overwhelmed by the controversy after the images circulated in the local media depicting him sitting at a table in one of the rooms of the prime minister’s office with papers in his hand and looking amused and with two members of his staff at the sides, one with a kind of garland around the neck and another in front of a pc with a Santa hat ahead. Nothing problematic except that it is a quiz party organized at 10 Downing Street on December 15 last year, while in Great Britain the absolute ban on meetings due to the spread of the pandemic from coronavirus. The tabloid revealed the details Sunday Mirror, triggering protests from the opposition and also an angry reaction from a part of the Tory, a formation of which the prime minister is a member. The premier’s office responded to the allegations by claiming that Johnson “briefly took part in virtually a trivia game” to thank the Downing Street staff for their hard work during the pandemic.

Come on Labor the attacks on the head of the government arrive on time. The deputy Angela Rayner he commented calling Johnson “unfit to lead this country” in the wake of an investigation into at least three allegations of illegal parties, two of which right in Downing Street, in defiance of the rules against Covid-19 in force in this same period of 2020. The same words used by the leader of the opposition party, Keir Starmer, which contacted by Bbc stated that the prime minister constitutes “a threat to public health. The crucial point is whether now people will follow the rules ”. And he explained that the reaction of the population, at the sight of these photos, could be: “If the prime minister is allowed not to respect the rules, why should I respect them?”.

His party comrades do not even come to his defense. According to the former British Undersecretary for the Brexit, the conservative Steve Baker, Johnson must in fact “take control” of the situation, “people must have faith in the fact that there are the same rules for everyone”And the premier must make sure that this happens. “He has to save his position – he told the Bbc – and he has to do it now ”. Also because these images risk compromising the government’s plan to contain the spread of Omicron variant which is now taking hold in the country, with tens of thousands of daily infections recorded every day. According to Baker “we can’t go on like this”, but for the conservative parliamentarian this does not mean asking Johnson to resign: “I absolutely do not ask for his resignation. A leadership battle would not do the country any good now ”.