Great Britain, recovered after more than 300 days sick with covid- Corriere.it

considered the patient with the longest convalescence: he was hospitalized on Christmas day 2020 and was twice on the verge of death. Now I can walk for a maximum of 15 minutes

The British tabloids define it the Covid patient with the longest convalescence. Andrew Watts, a 40-year-old patient who had entered in hospital on Christmas day 2020, diagnosed with pneumonia, was discharged on November 21, according to the site of the Queen Elisabeth hospital in Woolwich, a neighborhood in south London. was therefore over 300 days face to face with the virus that is changing the lives of millions of people. The British media tell Watts’ clinical odyssey, who went through various stages: hospitalized at Queen Elisabeth, the patient was immediately admitted to intensive care due to respiratory failure.

For five weeks stayed in a pharmacological coma and twice his condition worsened to the point of endangering his survival. The entire left lung and a third of the right lung had collapsed. The doctors had already contacted his wife Hayley, offering you the possibility of disconnecting the fan that kept him alive. In total he stayed 8 months in intensive care. Released from that state of unconsciousness, he went through others two under observation. Andrew Watts, by profession taxi driver and father of two, could not be vaccinated at the time the virus hit him as the drug was not yet approved.

The hospital owed it to the patient perform a tracheostomy, therefore, even after being declared negative for the coronavirus, Andrew had to spend a long period of rehabilitation to start breathing autonomously and talking again. Just a week and a half ago, for the first time since I left the hospital, I took off a nasal cannula. I used it for nine hours every night to help my recovery and help my lungs get back to some sort of normal, he told the UK site Metro.uk. I can walk for 15 minutes, then my legs start to burn, he added, talking about the symptoms that Covid has left on his body.

My journey not yet finished – Watts tells on the Queen Elizabeth website – Returning home was the main goal but now a new journey begins; my next goal is to be able to accompany my son to school.

Andrew Watts appealed to all his compatriots to be vaccinated and welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to ease restrictions despite the number of contaminated remains high. You can lock yourself in a box but at that point what’s the point of living? I want the world to go back to how it was before.