Great Britain, Scotland Yard calls for cuts to Sue Gray’s ‘partygate’ report: “Limit references to events to avoid prejudice”

Scotland Yard asked that in the expected senior public official’s report His Gray on the partygate are “minimum the references ”to the events connected to the independent investigation that the British police are conducting on the holidays a Downing Street during lockdown. London police specified that “Sue Gray’s report was not asked to be delayed or limited on other events “. Indeed, “contacts are in progress with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the relationship, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation “. “With regard to the events on which the Metropolitan Police are investigating, we have asked for minimal references to be made in the report of the Cabinet Office”, therefore reads the statement released by Scotland Yard.

The police statement comes after that Boris Johnson, for days the subject of attacks and requests for resignation for this story, he stated that “it is time for the truth to be made known”, in response to requests that the report on which the official of the government is published integrally. All this while the expectation for the publication of the report itself grows: “You have to ask Sue Gray why the timing of the report depends on her”, replied the Undersecretary of Technology, Chris Philp, to those who asked him why the publication, which was to take place on January 28, had been postponed. “We have seen in the press that she is discussing with lawyers and police about what can be and what cannot be in the relationship”, he added, reiterating that the official is operating completely “independent“By the government.

The London police also launched, in parallel with Gray’s investigation, an investigation into party held at 10 Downing Street during the lockdown linked to the pandemic of coronavirus. This was announced by the police commissioner Cressida Dick on January 25, in a statement before theAssembly from London. The news puts further pressure on Prime Minister Johnson’s government. Scotland Yard is now investigating “a series of events” in Downing Street, but “the fact that we are now investigating does not mean, of course, that they will necessarily be issued fines in any case and for every person involved, said the commissioner, adding that “we will not do one chronicle live coverage of the investigations in progress “.

Johnson’s government is indeed under pressure for allegedly having organized events during the months in which the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19. The latest accusation, reported by Itv News, is relative to the birthday by Johnson: a June 2020 the premier would attend a party at his Downing Street office and then host friends in his upstairs apartment. Johnson’s office has denied the accusations saying that “in line with the rules at the time, the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.” The allegations of the so-called partygate in the UK did infuriate many who have been prevented from meeting friends and family for months in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of Covid-19.