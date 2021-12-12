Great Britain, two children fall ill with Covid at school and die within 6 days of each other

Two 10-year-old children attending the same school died of Covid within six days of each other. It happened in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire (Great Britain) where 10-year-old Mohammed Habib died on October 24, probably of a brain hemorrhage caused by Covid. Six days later Harry Towers, his schoolmate at St John Fisher Catholic College, also lost his life but in this case the causes of death are still being investigated.

The mystery of Harry’s death

“The cause that caused the death is not clear – the coroner explained – so we will have to carry out an autopsy”. But even in this case, as in that of Mohammed, death would have occurred from natural causes.

St John’s children were supposed to have been vaccinated against Covid a few weeks before the tragedy, but the program was postponed until mid-November. For now, the principal has declined to comment on the case.