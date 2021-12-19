“Great champions are welcome to Italy”

January is the time for first assessments but above all for the transfer market. Despite the economic difficulties of the clubs, there are several negotiations that could close in the next transfer window. Beppe Marotta, managing director of Inter, speaking to the microphones of Ninetieth Minute on Rai2, commented the rumors of a possible return to our championship of Icardi, alongside Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve: “Italy is no longer the Eldorado of football as in the nineties, it is a transition championship and it loses quality. If important players return to Italy, they are welcome. We are okay and happy with our forwards but football it will benefit when quality players return to Italy. ” Then it continues: “Luis Alberto? I don’t want to go into the future, we will face everything at the right time”.

Marotta praises Simone Inzaghi

Meanwhile, Inter flies after having conquered the top of the standings. The Nerazzurri are back from six wins in a row and have not conceded any goals in the last five matches. Important results resulting from the work of coach Simone Inzaghi, called to take the place of Antonio Conte, the coach who brought the championship back to the Beneamata after 11 years and the domination of Juve that lasted nine seasons: “I imagined there were more difficulties, in reality Simone entered more easily than expected and, supported by the club and the managers, was able to demonstrate his true value. – admits the CEO of the Nerazzurri –. And today it represents the added value of our club in the technical area. Last summer the club was affected by violent storms, Hakimi, Lukaku and Eriksen left in addition to the coach, but we have found our North Star, we have found the right path with the economic-financial rebalancing. And now we have another star as our goal, because it would represent the twentieth Scudetto. Count regret having left? We must not go back to the past. Conte has drawn an important furrow in this growth process also from the tactical, mentality and game point of view. Conte’s work has been seen as Inzaghi’s is being seen. We got a great victory – the reference to the last Scudetto that came after a domination by Juve in the last nine years – and now we would like to repeat it. It would be a great gift for the fans, for the owners, for ourselves and it would be a sign of further growth, which has already led to the qualification of the Champions League round of 16 which had been missing for ten years. “.

Marotta optimistic about the renewal of Brozovic. On the Superlega and Joe Barone …

Marotta also talks about the renewal of Brozovic, expiring in June but increasingly indispensable in the tactical chessboard of Inter: “We have some renewals to deal with. We are happy with our expiring players and we have already started the negotiations that we hope to complete with profit. Brozovic is an important player who has expressed his will to stay, it is time to negotiate from the point of view. economic view but I’m very optimistic “. On the Superlega issue and on the state of health of the football world he comments: “The Super League was born from a cry of alarm from the adhering clubs, denouncing the fact that this football represents a no longer sustainable model, which needs a major review from the point of view of the calendars, the development of resources and the containment of costs, work to which all are called. Our government too must show more attention and sensitivity towards what represents a social aspect of great importance. Football is a phenomenon of aggregation and a cross-section of our industry that pays about a billion in taxes and contributions to the treasury. We do not ask for refreshments or money but attention and concessions in the debt relationship between the world of football and the state “. The Inter CEO then addressed the issue of the clash with Joe Barone, Fiorentina’s general manager, in the last Lega assembly. “Inter are for transparency and I have filed an application to bring to the knowledge of everyone in our world the debt situation of the clubs towards their members and the State, testifying that Inter have always fulfilled their duties. respecting deadlines. I invited Barone to contain his harsh and unpleasant grievances “.