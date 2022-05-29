GREAT CINEMA CLASSICS – Movies to celebrate Las Madres

“Half the world is made up of women, and she is the mother of the other half. Therefore, this very special being that encompasses the entire planet and that, regardless of the vicissitudes of destiny, is always present to guide us, help us and protect us so that we are happy individuals in an increasingly complex society.

And what better time to spend this weekend and be able to enjoy your company to rejoice, watching some movies that I recommend to spend an entertaining time and that remains as a relevant fact of remembrance.

Here are my suggestions for you.

Soul in Execution (1945)

This film succinctly portrays the sacrifice of a mother to be able to give everything to her daughter, which often leads to bad education and the suffering of parents, when we give our children more than their whims without deserving them. Excellent film directed by Michael Curtiz – the same director of Casablanca – and starring Joan Crawford, who won an Oscar for Best Actress for this performance. .

The Force of Affection (1983)

It is a film of the American comedy-drama genre, based on the homonymous novel by Larry McMurtry, directed, written and produced by James L. Brooks and with a cast of top quality actors, such as: Shirley McLaine, Jack Nicholson, Debra Winger, Jeff Daniels, where he tells us the love story between a mother and her daughter and the hard ups and downs of the latter battling a deadly disease and the importance of love, and the affection that should always prevail in the family as a support to face any situation. It was deserving of eleven Oscar nominations, being the winner in five sections among them, such as Best Film, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

All About My Mother (1999)

“Todo sobre mi madre” is a 1999 Spanish film written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. Manuela receives a hard blow and decides to flee from the present, taking refuge in the past. She travels to Barcelona, ​​where she got pregnant eighteen years ago. She goes in search of Esteban, the father of her son, who never knew that Manuela had been her mother. Film where the woman proves to be capable of overcoming any pain. Tremendous drama which was characterized by several of Almodóvar’s fetish actresses and this film was the winner of several international awards including Best Foreign Film at the Oscars.

Erin Brocovich (2000)

Based on the real life of Erin Brocovich, who is an unconventional woman in character; but loaded with an interest in being able to overcome. She manages to get a job at a law firm and begins to investigate a series of diseases in a population that is caused by the environmental damage of a prestigious firm. Julia Roberts shows off her best performance for which she earned her Oscar for Best Actress and the film was successful since it had a budget of about 50 million dollars, managing to have revenues of over two hundred million dollars to the delight of its producers.

The Room 2015

It tells the story of a kidnapped woman who lives with her son as a result of rape, in which her world is just a small room and where the outside world is like a fantasy for little Jack. The resilience that the mother is capable of is what keeps her alive and with the hope of being able to achieve the expected freedom. It is based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, who writes the screenplay for the film, and with leading performances that exceed expectations, both from actress Brie Larson, who won an Oscar for Best Actress for this film, and from little actor Jacob Tremblay as the son who makes an unforgettable histrionic demonstration.

Three ads for a crime (2017)

It contains several genres: dramatic cinema, mystery and black comedy. It revolves around Mildred Hayes, a mother who rents three billboards to draw attention to the unsolved crime of which her daughter was a victim. Frances McDormand does some of her best work alongside a cast that helped highlight the film’s level of drama.

This film received 7 nominations for the 2018 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actress for McDormand, double nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, Best Original Screenplay, Best Soundtrack and Best Editing. Achieving the best actress and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

Excellent film that we recommend to spend a good weekend as part of the celebration of Mother’s Day and to see how far a mother is capable of going to get justice, even if it is with her own hands.

Curiosities

In short, we have recommended these six films alluding to mothers capable of withstanding pain, mothers willing to do anything with superior courage; but above all, filled with the heart because they are capable of whatever it takes to defend the most sacred thing they possess: their children.