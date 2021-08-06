Great cinema returns to Bobbio with Bellocchio, Nicchiarelli, Mastandrea, D’Amelio and D’Innocenzo

Back on Bobbio Film Festival after one year of forced stop. Now in its 24th edition, the film festival reconfirms its high profile and its cultural offer.

In the days of the festival, eight evenings from 21 to 28 August, Bobbio will be animated by artists, film critics, experts, passionate interns who will make the characterizing moment of the Festival more interesting: the meeting-confrontation of the public with the directors after the screenings of the evening films. But not just projections. During the festival there will, as usual, also be held the summer courses of advanced film training of the Fare Cinema Foundation: the “Residential Film Critics Seminar” curated by Anton Giulio Mancino (together with Alberto Crespi, Stefano Francia di Celle, Enrico Magrelli, Cristiana Paternò), a unique educational opportunity for the students who make up the jury of the festival; in addition to the historic “Fare Cinema” direction course, entrusted to Giorgio Rights for the 2021 edition.

The review is organized by the Fare Cinema Foundation, in synergy with the Municipality of Bobbio and the support of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, the Emilia Romagna Region, the Piacenza and Vigevano Foundation.

Here is the program (DOWNLOAD THE POSTER) which, as usual, sees the presence of great guests, actors and directors of Italian cinema: the opening on Saturday 21 August will be with the last film by Marco Bellocchio just passed to Cannes where the maestro received the Palme d’Or for Lifetime Achievement: “Marx can wait” – directed by Marco Bellocchio, guest of the evening: Marco Bellocchio

Sunday 22 August, 9.15 pm “Miss Marx” – directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli, guest of the evening: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Monday 23: August, 9.15 pm “Children” – directed by Giuseppe Bonito, guests of the evening: Valerio Mastandrea and Francesca Torre, wife of Mattia Torre.

Tuesday 24 August, 9.15 pm “The land of sons” – directed by Claudio Cupellini, guest of the evening: Valerio Mastandrea.

Wednesday 25 August, 9.15 pm “Favolacce” – directed by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, guests of the evening: Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo.

Thursday 26 August, 9.15 pm “The bad poet – directed by Gianluca Iodice, guest of the evening: Gianluca Iodice.

Friday 27 August, 9.15 pm “Hammamet” – directed by Gianni Amelio, guest of the evening: Gianni Amelio.

Saturday 28 August, 9.15 pm Evening “Making Cinema” and final Award Ceremony. Screening of “If I can allow myself” directed by Marco Bellocchio; “Passatempo” directed by Gianni Amelio; “Zombie” directed by Giorgio Rights.

The presentation of the billboard was held at the headquarters of the Piacenza and Vigevano Foundation in the presence of the director of the Festival Paola Pedrazzini, of the landlord president Roberto Reggi and the mayor of Bobbio Roberto Pasquali.

“When we talk about the Bobbio Film Festival, we are talking about a consolidated initiative, which however amazes every year. This year is surprising for the recognition received at Cannes by Bellocchio, perhaps the most beloved director of the moment, – underlined Reggi – symbol of a generation of directors that has now disappeared. This year’s review therefore has this further characterization. As a Foundation, we have supported the initiative in recent years and we want to continue to do so, adding an identity element: Bellocchio is a reference of a hard-working but creative Piacenza-based spirit, capable of telling reality directly. We hope this identity element will be further strengthened in the future ”. For Roberto Pasquali, “the festival is enriched with the Cannes Award to Bellocchio, crowning the career of a master of cinema. There will be 8 evenings to see and taste: we will be mandatory for access with the “green pass” – he warned -. I myself will be at the entrance for the checks, we have no other possibility ”.

Director Paola Pedrazzini he recalled: “Last year it was a pain not to be able to do the festival, a lack we felt. This year there is great anticipation for this event, which will open with “Marx can wait”, by our president Bellocchio, a film that received great recognition at Cannes. Bellocchio has always remained linked to his family and his territory, so it will be particularly significant to present this film in his Bobbio. The biographical element will be the common thread of most of the films that will be screened, to which will also be added the relationship between man and society, investigated in particular in the films “Favolacce” and “Terra dei figli” “.

INFO TICKETS AND ACCESS TO EVENTS – The festival ticket office is managed directly by the Municipality of Bobbio. Tickets can be purchased from 11 August:

– Online at www.ticketnow.it in the Bobbio Film Festival section, also accessible from the website of Fare Cinema Foundation in the Bobbio Film Festival section;

– In Bobbio at the general affairs office of the Municipality of Bobbio (on the first floor of the Palazzo del Comune in piazzetta Santa Chiara in Bobbio) from Monday to Saturday from 8:30 to 13:30 and also, in the evenings of the festival, directly at the entrance of the cloister of San Colombano (in Piazza Santa Fara) from 8.00 pm to 9.15 pm.

For info on purchasing tickets: tel 0523962806; mail turismo@comune.bobbio.pc.it