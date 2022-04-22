Great Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Deal

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was very bumpy, especially in its versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which suffered from all kinds of problems, not counting the graphic section. Obviously, with the passing of the months, CD Projekt RED has been improving the game based on updates, to the point that it has already released the long-awaited Xbox Series X|S next-gen patch and PS5, making the game playable in conditions, although it still has bugs, a poor implementation of HDR and a Night City that still feels very little megalopolis.

Although, now with the Spring Sales about to end, from Amazon we have a great offer of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox for € 31.99in its Day One version, which includes the reversible cover, world anthology detailing the game’s setting and history, Night City postcards, Night City map, sticker, and various digital items.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure RPG set in Night City, where you take on the role of a cyberpunk mercenary and experience their life-and-death struggle for survival. Improved and with additional new free content. Customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build your reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the decisions you make will shape the world around you. Legends are born here. What will yours be?