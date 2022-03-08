Great deal on Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox

United States, 1899. As the end of the Wild West era begins, law enforcement officers hunt down the last of the outlaw gangs. Those who don’t give up will die. A robbery goes awry in the town of Backwater, and Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the nation’s best bounty hunters hot on their heels, the gang must raid, rob and fight their way across America’s rugged heartland to survive. As deep internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must choose between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang that raised him.

Of the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox is an epic story about life in the ruthless heartland of America at the dawn of the modern age.

After a heist in the town of Blackwater goes horribly wrong, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to go on the run. With federal agents and bounty hunters hot on their heels, the gang must raid, rob and fight their way across the United States to survive. As deep internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must choose between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang.

Take advantage of this offer and get Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox for only 22.99 euros.

