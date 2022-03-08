Great discount on the luxurious Apple Watch Cellular 44 mm stainless steel, a powerful and very elegant smartwatch

The Apple Watch can be a very stylish watch if you use the right strap and it’s the stainless steel model. The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 44 mm with Milanese bracelet is on sale on Amazon with a great discount that brings it closer to its historical minimum price: 571.11 euros.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Silver Stainless Steel Case – Silver Milanese Loop Bracelet

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 stainless steel at the best price





With a recommended retail price at the time of its launch of 829 euros, the Apple Watch Series 6 can be purchased at Amazon with a great discount of more than 250 euros which brings it closer to its historical minimum price: 571.11 euros.

The 44mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 6 features a 1.78-inch Retina LTPO OLED display high resolution (448 x 368 pixels) and with AOD function to give it a more classic style, seeing the sphere at all times although with a dimmer light so as not to consume as much energy.

Incorporates the Dual-core S6 processor coupled with 1 GB of RAM to freely move the watchOS 8 operating system. It includes 32 GB of internal storage to install apps and music/podcasts/audiobooks offline, although this model has Cellular connectivity to stream music and make calls without having the iPhone nearby.

It is loaded with sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2 and VO2max measurement. Its 303 mAh battery has an autonomy of approximately 18 hours per charge, making a mixed use of daily life and sports.

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may change after publication.