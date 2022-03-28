great discounts on all their products

From March 28 to April 2 you can find robot vacuum cleaners, automatic emptying bases and handheld vacuum cleaners of the Roborock brand at minimum prices on AliExpress.

The long-awaited anniversary of AliExpress is here, and the desire for it to arrive is not only due to the commemorative date, but rather to the hundreds of discounts that the best brands have prepared to release on this date. On the platform you can find all kinds of products at minimum prices, as is the case with robot vacuum cleaners and many other products that Roborock offers.

Its about main reference in the development and production of domestic vacuum cleaners both robotic and wireless, and that this time brings us 3 interesting offers on some of its star products: Q7 Max+, S7, Self-Emptying Base, H7 and Dyad.

Roborock flagship products at a discount on AliExpress

Q7 Max+

We start with the star duo of Roborock composed of a robotic vacuum cleaner-mop and a Pure Self-emptying Base. This base allows up to 7 weeks without emptying the dust container, keeping your house as hygienic as possible and with sparkling floors. It is ideal for those who develop allergies to dust. For its part, the Q7 Max robot has 4200 PA of suction and an anti-tangle brush that shakes the fibers of the carpets, in addition to a 350 ml water tank, and a mop that presses 300gr on the floor that is responsible for leaving your house impeccable. Last but not least, we have the feature LiDar PreciSense™ navigation that performs ultra-precise mapping of the home for more efficient cleaning.

Buy on AliExpress: Q7 Max+

Roborock S7 and its Self-Emptying Base

Since its launch, the roborock s7 has been in charge of optimizing the cleaning in each home to the maximum, this thanks to its sonic scrubbing system and high HyperForce suction power of up to 2,500 Pa. The system that this robot vacuum cleaner has makes the mop vibrate up to 3,000 times per minute, with which it not only drags on the floor, but also scrubs directly. In addition to this, it has the same number of smart functions and maintains all the operations that we already knew of the famous Roborock.

Buy on AliExpress: Roborock S7

This self-emptying base is fully compatible with the Roborock S7, giving us the maximum comfort of use together, load, empty and clean. This self-emptying base offers us two container options, on the one hand, a powerful cyclone that empties the robot and on the other one Dust bag with 1.8 liter capacity and automatic sealing, which also has antibacterial agents. In short, you can completely forget about your robot vacuum cleaner for up to 6 weeks and enjoy your life more.

Buy on AliExpress: Roborock S7 Self-Emptying Base

Roborock Dyad

It’s the turn of the Roborock Dyadwhich is known for being the first to introduce Roborock’s patented technology to the market, which goes by the name DyadPowerincorporate two motors and three rollers that provide the maximum cleaning capacity on the marketit is also multitasking, since with this all-in-one device you will be able to vacuuming, scrubbing and drying surfaces without much effort and without changing accessories. The Roborock Dyad charges in a full station maintenance, which is even capable of self-clean rollers so that we do not have to get dirty when it comes to maintaining the device. Using this robot vacuum cleaner is very simple, we will only have to empty the dirt tank and fill the one with clean water.

Buy on AliExpress: Roborock Dyad

Robo Rock H7

The Roborock H7 offers a high level of comfort, great suction power and easy maintenance for all its users. Specifically, it has a powerful 480W motor producing 160AW max suction, allowing us to better clean all our surfaces, including carpets, mattresses, sofas, corners and even the car, it is ideal for those who have pets, since it is an infallible element to get rid of the hair they lose. It also incorporates a OLED screen where we can control the most important parameters, with up to three cleaning modes and a system that increases the suction power when detecting a carpet. Not forgetting to mention his 5-layer filtering system with HEPA filter, which will capture up to 99.99% of particles.

Buy on AliExpress: Robo Rock H7

As we mentioned at the beginning, Roborock is a company specializing in the research, development and production of household robot vacuum cleaners and other cleaning devices with a presence in 40 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and the USA.

Finally, we can say that the anniversary of AliExpress is a great opportunity to acquire at the best price some of Roborock’s most successful robot vacuum cleaners and productsadding between its qualities the quality and efficiency that characterize the brand.

