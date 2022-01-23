great expectation and delirious fans- Corriere.it

The Roman group returned to the United States to perform in one of the most popular shows on American television: double performance with Beggin and I Wanna Be Your Slave

Here are the Mneskin, actor Will Forte presents the Italian band without any comment. As if to say: now you know them all. The small platform lights up: Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan for a few minutes become the masters of Saturday Night Live, one of the most popular shows on American TV. Last night, Saturday 22 January, the new season started, again on Nbc. The Mneskin started off with Beggin ‘, the cover of the Four Seasons, a 1967 motif brought back in 2017 and now turned platinum. the recognition that goes to those who sell a million copies in the United States. The song remained at the top for ten weeks in the Us Rock Airplay chart and still in these days a regular presence in the compilations of the main radio stations. Saturday Night Live is a satirical program, live on TV from New York studios and conducted in rotation by the best known comedians and actors. Musical guests are absolute stars. In next week’s episode, just to give an example, there will be Katy Perry. No comments, no interviews, just songs.

The performances The Mneskin moved smoothly, with the cameras almost always aimed at Damiano, in a suit jacket and light trousers with geometric patterns. The front man he played with the winks as always and sexual ambiguity. The four young people were recalled on stage in the finale and they performed with: I Wanna Be Your Slave, 500 thousand copies sold. The obvious enthusiasm of the studio audience. For the Mneskin a new recognition after a season of American successes. Last fall two crowded concerts in New York and Los Angeles plus the task of opening the sensational Rolling Stones show in Las Vegas on November 6. Magazine Billboard named them Best New Artist of 2021. The streak will continue into 2022: Damiano and the others will play at the Coachella rock festival, in Indio, California from April 17 to 24, along with artists such as Billie Eilish or Harry Styles.