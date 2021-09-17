Great fear for Ariana Grande

Big scare for pop star Ariana Grande: a man was arrested after breaking into his Hollywood Hills mansion in the middle of the night. When security tried to get him to leave, the stranger refused and pulled out a knife. On the American site “TMZ” it says: «23-year-old Aaron Brown has been accused of assault.

The stalker was found at night on Ariana’s property

According to law enforcement sources, the incident took place around 2 am on Friday in Ariana’s property. ” There are also further details on the trespass: “Brown arrived and asked to see the singer and when security told him to leave, he not only said no, but he also pulled out a knife. Immediate call to the Los Angeles police who rushed to the scene and arrested him ». It is still unclear whether Ariana Grande, 27, was at home with her husband Dalton Gomez, 25, a real estate agent at the time.In any case, the pop star never left the house during Brown’s altercation and subsequent arrest. The press office of the famous singer and dancer said that a temporary restraining order against Brown was requested and obtained.

Ariana Grande had asked for a restraining order against another stalker

Loading... Advertisements

Last May, Ariana and her mother Joan requested and obtained a restraining order against another stalker, Fidel Henriquez: the man, after following a delivery truck, had managed to reach the 53-year-old’s property. As reported by TMZ, once inside, Henriquez knocked on the door with “a love letter in his hands”. The man had been arrested on charges of trespassing and aggravated beatings for spitting at a policeman who had arrived at the scene. In legal documents, Ariana explained that she lived in terror after the death threats received. The restraining order requires Henriquez to keep a distance of at least 100 meters from the two women.