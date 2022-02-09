great fear occurs

After Donnarumma And Calhanoglu, Milan must deal with a new case, the one relating to Franck Kessie. The Ivorian midfielder has decided not to renew his contract with Milan that on more than one occasion, already starting from last summer, had tried to enter into negotiations, but the distance between supply and demand has always been too wide. But the situation is much more complicated.

Kessie as Calhanoglu: Inter in the future

In the last few hours the hypothesis of a transfer to theInter, according to some market experts and journalists close to the Nerazzurri environment, Inter would have forcefully entered the race for the midfielder, offering a salary of around 8 million per season. The news comes in conjunction with the news of Barcelona’s “withdrawal”. The Blaugrana club, in fact, has reached an offer of 5 million per season which, however, would have been rejected by the player’s entourage.

Kessie: the choice of Milan

The Milan seems to have decided on his strategy. As happened last year for Donnarumma and Calhanoglu, the Rossoneri club has decided to put limits on requests for recruitment and also at the risk of losing players on a free transfer, the company did not want to go further.

The Kessie case bursts on social media

The possible passage of Franck Kessie at Inter (even if the idea of ​​joining Juventus has not faded) he unleashed the social networks. Some Milan fans agree with the idea of ​​the club: “The greatness of the Donnarumma affair is that it has pushed the fans to face the madness of other characters with serenity. Next is Kessie. If she wants to go, no one holds him back, without rancor she will end up in oblivion in the short term ”.

At the same time, the Inter fans do not seem to be so enthusiastic about the arrival of the Ivorian. If the Calhanoglu operation was a success for Klasho in this case there are more unknowns: “8 million a season? But are you crazy? For a player who one day plays the right game and the other is a noncompliant. Madness. If they were to do such a thing it would only be a spite against Milan and it would be a bad match for the Inter administration to have to face. “

SPORTEVAI