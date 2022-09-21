great films on the eighth day

The films in today’s contest 79th Venice Film Festival face with equal tension, emotion and quality the issue of parental responsibility, that of the separated parents of a troubled teenager in The Son of Florian Zeller and that of a woman with incipient motherhood before the court case of a mother who lets her daughter die, just a few months old, in Saint Omer by Alice Diop.

With The Son french playwright Florian Zeller continues his “family” trilogy after his multi-award winning El padrewith whom he made his directorial debut, and the piece la mere that he still needs to take to the cinema.

The film tells the story of a successful lawyer, separated father of a teenager with behavior problems, who has just had a child with his new partner. Everything smiles at him, even a promising political career, until his son, who has not been able to accept his parents’ divorce, reappears in his life.

Unconsciously manipulating his parents’ feeling of guilt, the young man will end up unleashing a series of events that will culminate in tragedy.

Zeller, at 43, the most important playwright of his generation, along with Yasmin Reza, describes the difficulty of being parents and shows this couple that without seeing –or not wanting to see– the abyss into which their son is falling, they help push him.

Using once again the contribution of another important playwright, Christopher Hampton, who has written the dialogues in English, Zeller conceives a theatrical mechanism of extreme rigor and directs a superb quartet of actors with a sure hand: Hugh Jackman Y Laura Dern like parents, vanessa kirby like the new wife who sees disaster coming but can’t stop it, and above all Zen McGrath, Barely 20 years old, in his first important role, he interprets with great self-absorption the difficult role of the title.

The brief appearance of Anthony Hopkins, awarded the Oscar precisely for El padre, as the father of the protagonist of whom he is repeating the same mistakes.