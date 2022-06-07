great friend of Messi, Paredes calms Luis Campos and tackles Mbappé and Real Madrid!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Édouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” interview!

Definitely, difficult to spend a day without a strong speech from a PSG player. After Mauro Icardi yesterday via Instagram, the turn of Leandro Paredes in recent hours. In comments relayed by TyC Sports, the Argentinian midfielder responded to departure rumors, he who is regularly placed on the transfer list this summer. “I’m staying at PSG this summer. Now is not the time to leave the club or return to Boca Juniors. I want to be fit for the World Cup”. Luis Campos and Antero Henrique are warned.

Mbappé and Real Madrid cropped

But Messi’s great friend in the PSG locker room didn’t stop there. Kylian Mbappé also took for his rank after his polemical remarks on the South American nations less strong than the Europeans. “Players like Kylian Mbappé have no idea what it’s like to play at altitude, in the heat of Colombia and those places. As well as Real Madrid who “were not better than any team in the round of 16 and beat everyone”.

Finally, Paredes spoke about the upcoming World Cup, with his desire to do everything to ensure that his dressing room partner, Lionel Messi, absolutely lifts the trophy in Qatar. “I don’t know if the one in Qatar will be Messi’s last World Cup, because later it will be difficult for him to wait another four years to come back to play there. That’s why I would like us to win it, more for him than for me,” Paredes concluded.