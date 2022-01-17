GREAT GAME AND BURST OF GOAL. BEER’S NIGHT. IKONE ASSIST ‘. SCORES VLAHOVIC, WRONGS PENALTY AND SAYS SORRY. OTHERS NO TO THE TRANSFER. ROCCO, ON THE FRANCHI THE BREAKAGE IS DEFINITIVE

A fantastic night where games and goals spring spontaneously from the heads and feet of these players who, game after game, increasingly become the football mechanism designed by a great Italian. The crash of Turin is definitively buried, after five goals against Napoli in the cup, six at Genoa in the league tell us that Fiorentina has restarted and in the return he will be able to do even better by broadening the horizon of ambitions.

It is true that Genoa is a small thing, almost a team in disarmament, they certainly helped, but Fiorentina has always moved as a super organized team, this is what must make the coach and the fans happy, the game works, the personality is there and the players are always looking for the movements studied in training to perfect and enhance them. Game after game you can see the improvements and what I’m saying is confirmed by the scorers’ report. When Odriozola, Bonaventura or Torreira score it means that it is the maneuver that works, the maneuver that leads to everyone shooting, the exaltation of a game idea.

But this was mostly Biraghi’s night than with a brace on a free kick and an assist reached the apex of its history with Florence and Fiorentina and honored the captain’s armband to the maximum. Biraghi also tells how a player can improve, play better, get excited, when there is the game that helps him. We discussed it when he returned from Inter after a good season and there was a reason: Inter had a game. In the minor Fiorentina of recent years it was easier to get lost, now Biraghi expresses all his potential and I am happy for him that he is not a champion, but a good player around the national team and this I hope that now he will finally be recognized by everyone. He deserves.

But, just to talk about one of the new, in the few minutes of the debut at the Franchi, Ikonè also made another assist.

Difficult to make a ranking of the best: it is an extraordinary evening as a team and as a team.

And Vlahovic? We haven’t talked about it so far, but he scored too. But this team is not just him. He also missed a penalty on zero to zero allowing himself the lightness of a spoon. He apologized and here we saw the boy’s maturity, sensitivity and respect: he didn’t go to his head. For the future? Here we go again.

As we have told you several times, there is half of Europe with the ball at the window to see what turn the story will take, but for now it has been to come forward only Arsenal that through intermediaries has formulated a general proposal waiting to understand when to be able to sit down to negotiate.

The British, we confirm, are willing to pay Vlahovic between seventy and eighty million by including Torreira in the package, valued at 15 million. The Serbian player has a five-year contract worth eight million plus bonuses. Ten million for the prosecutor. A proposal with controfiocchi that after the silences that have accompanied it for weeks he has now met some pretty strong “no thanks”.

At this point the intermediaries do not know how to move, the position of Ristic and his associates seems quite clear and solid.

Why doesn’t Vlahovic want to go to Arsenal?

The answer is quite simple, the proposal lacks one of the objectives that Dusan asks of his future: to win. If he has not already chosen (and there are suspicions), however, it is easy to imagine that he will go to a team that in addition to giving him money will also give him the opportunity to conquer sporting satisfactions and Arsenal is indeed a great company, but far from the top of the Premier. and Europe.

Less than two weeks to go until the market closes, which will bring the curtain down on the evening of Monday, January 31st and at this point it seems quite complicated for Fiorentina to be able to sell Vlahovic in this market session as they would have liked, the last chance to take home a substantial amount and make a large capital gain.

All postponed to summer?

It is probable even if at this point the fear expressed in recent days by Joe Barone that in reality Vlahovic’s goal could also be to go away to zero in a year becomes an option.

More likely, however, to think that the player also wants to close the purple bracket in the summer to find a new team and personal peace of mind in view of the World Cup in Qatar with Serbia where he will want to be the protagonist.

And guessing for the summer is complicated. Now there is someone who speculates that behind the probable renunciation of Juventus’ Dybala there is the will to invest that maxi salary on Vlahovic, but from now to June the rumors will be endless. If anything, we need to understand how Fiorentina will react if they fail to reopen a dialogue that leads to at least a shared sale.

But that’s not all.

It is also necessary to understand how Rocco Commisso will react to the restructuring of the Franchi which marks the maximum distance between Fiorentina and the municipal administration.

It is evident that Nardella’s is a forward flight. To avoid a total defeat on the stadium, he rode the European funds to restore the Franks of which everyone had disinterested until three years ago. We are all waiting to understand what the competition of ideas will give birth and which project will be chosen, but the criticalities remain many despite the now proverbial Nardellian optimism.

First question at stake: Fiorentina has not yet said whether they will play for Franchi in the future.

It seems that Commisso is not happy with these unilateral decisions and he is not the type to easily accept the input of the administration that will put in front of him an unshared restoration and a kind of take it or leave it. Among other things, it is also conceivable that the rent will have to have a significant retouching upwards.

But that’s not enough. Nobody tells you that the one hundred million obtained by the PNRR will be returned to Europe by us and by our children, when instead the stadium would have gladly done it out of his own pocket.. But above all they do not tell you that to restore the Franks those one hundred million Europeans will not be enough.

There are those who already speak of the need to find at least another hundred and Rocco is not willing to put even one euro and has already said so.

Who will wear them?

The municipality does not have them and the priorities are different. The risk of starting the restoration and not having the money to finish it is very high.

However, we will see some good ones and I would not be surprised if Commisso decides to take Fiorentina to play elsewhere. And in any case this stadium could be the final straw that overflows the relationship between Rocco and a certain Florentine politics. Anyone who has read the interview with the Financial Times has understood what I mean.

Beyond the terminology used, unacceptable and inappropriate, accentuated by Rocco’s often colorful way of expressing himself and being, what he said is truth. How many times have we said “this m .. of stadium” going to the bathrooms, getting wet, queuing up for coffee or looking at the cracks and rust? It is not the fault of those who built it, Nervi’s work is architecturally extraordinary and protected by the Superintendency, but for how it was let go over the years by an administration that thought of building the stadium elsewhere and then remained with two models in but no.