Great goal! Chicharito gets up early for the Seattle Sounders; what are you waiting for dad?

When barely five minutes had passed in the game between Galaxy and Seattle Sounders, Javier Hernandez He appeared to give his team the advantage with a tremendous left foot.

Kevin Cabral On the left side inside the area, he left a very clear assistance to the Mexican, who, falling before the mark, was able to shoot powerfully with his left foot.

The ball went strong into the nets, the goalkeeper could not do anything to contain that shot from Chicharitowho with this much adds his second goal in the 2022 season, in just three games played.

In 2021, Hernández was also the team’s top scorer with 17 goalsalthough that good performance was not enough for Gerardo Martino to call the Mexican team.

El Tri lacks a scoring striker, so immediately on social networks they ask to be called up for the national team, but Tata just doesn’t take it into account.

CHICHADIOS!! ???????????????????????????⚽️???? Right now Mexico doesn’t have a striker in better shape than Chicharito. Incredible that Tata does not consider him. CH14 is still in poacher mode: 2nd goal in 3 games this year after 17 scored in 2021. #MLS #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/k97R01YKxv – Jaime Ojeda (@jaimeor96) March 12, 2022

