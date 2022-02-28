Great goal from Dembélé to answer the whistles of the Camp Nou

Getty Ousmane Dembele’s goal

FC Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembélé was whistled by the fans when he came off the bench against Athletic in La Liga on Sunday 27 February, but he needed just six minutes to silence his critics with a brilliant finish, scoring a stunning goal to put the 2-0.

Dembélé had been left out of the starting eleven, Adama Traoré being preferred, but he replaced Ferran Torres in the 67th minute with Barça winning 1-0 at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman then made it 2-0 with a brilliant shot from a tight angle, as shown ESPN.

Supporters were later heard chanting Dembélé’s name after the goal, although those chants were answered by some whistles from other fans, as reported by ESPN’s Samuel Marsden.

Barcelona had gone ahead in the 37th minute thanks to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The January signing pounced on a loose ball and finished on goal after Gerard Piqué’s header hit the crossbar.

Aubameyang has already scored five goals in his last three games for the Catalan outfit and is proving to be an excellent signing since arriving on a free transfer in January.

Dembélé becomes assistant

However, it was Dembélé who stole the show with the striker apparently not content with just scoring. The 24-year-old became an assist in the closing moments, producing a fine cross from the right as his substitute team-mate Luuk de Jong headed in the third goal of the night for Barcelona.

Another assist followed in stoppage time. Again, Dembélé was allowed to cross from the right and found Memphis Depay striking from close range just minutes after returning as a substitute through injury.

The 4-0 win propels Barcelona back into the top four of La Liga and rounds off an excellent month of February for Xavi’s side, who are improving rapidly. The Catalans have beaten Atlético de Madrid, Valencia and Athletic in La Liga and beat Napoli from Serie A in the Europa League.

Could Dembélé stay at Barcelona?

Meanwhile, Dembélé’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain with the striker out of contract at the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Dembélé was sacked and told to leave in January, but he was unable to find a new club and has since been withdrawn.

The Frenchman “remains open to discussions about his long-term future” and has developed a strong bond with new manager Xavi that could influence any decisions about his future, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

The Barcelona coach has already made it clear that he is a great admirer of Dembélé despite the problems with his contract.

“We’ll have to see what happens between now and the end of the season,” he said at a pregame news conference. “It depends on the club and it depends on him. He is an important player and I like him”.

Dembele will certainly not be short of offers from top clubs in the summer, particularly as a free agent, and especially if he can stay fit and continue to shine on the pitch with the Catalan side.

