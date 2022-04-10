Great goal: Romell Quioto reappears and gives CF Montreal victory in the MLS

Good news. The Honduran striker Romell Quito He returned to the courts this Saturday after overcoming the covid-19 and he did it fabulously in the US MLS.

“El Romántico” was the figure of his CF Montreal team as he scored the goal that gave them the victory of 2-1 at the New York Red Bulls field for the sixth day of the US League.

Quioto started the game on the substitutes bench, made his entry in the 61st minute when they were losing 1-0 and with him on the pitch the goals came.

The first goal of the game was in favor of the locals through Omir Mosso at 14 minutes, then the visiting team equalized the cards at 71 thanks to Rudy Camacho.

However, when it seemed that the game would end in a draw, “El Romántico” was present.

The 81 minutes were played, when the goalkeeper Carlos Coronel of the New York Red Bulls reached almost to the middle of the field and to his surprise when he was going to clear the ball, Quioto appeared to take the ball from him and the catracho in a fast race left to send it to save at the bottom of the nets.

Romell Quioto’s celebration was immediate as it was his first goal so far in the new MLS campaign.