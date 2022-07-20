“Great grandfather”, the Chilean tree that could be the oldest in the world

Since he was a child, the scientist Jonathan Barichivich sensed that the “Great grandfather”, the larch tree that his family cared for with great care in Los Ríos (southern Chile), was special. Now, more than three decades later, he has just discovered why: with about 5,500 years, could be the oldest tree in the world.

The discovery occurred almost by chance, when Barichivich was studying the impact of climate change on larch trees, a species of conifer typical of Patagonia and threatened by different factors, such as fires, logging or drought.

“We obtained a small sample of the tree and, although it was not the initial objective of the investigation, we were able to estimate its age. We were very surprised to discover that it is much older than we thought, as we believed it to be between 3,500 and 4,000 years old,” he says. to Efe in front of this giant of almost 30 meters of height.

Become the star of the Alerce Costero National Park, 800 kilometers south of Santiago, the “Great grandfather” would be older than “Methuselah”, the California pine (USA) which until now held the record, with 4,853 years.

Antonio Lara, a professor at the Universidad Austral de Chile and co-author of the research, explains to Efe that both are “non-cloned” specimens, that is, they are not connected to other trees by a common root system, unlike, for example, the Norway spruce “Old Tjikko”, at least 9,550 years old.

“Uncloned trees live less, which is why this finding is so extraordinary,” he says.

The final result of the study will be released in the coming months, although the journal “Science” recently published a breakthrough that revolutionized the scientific world.

AN UNUSUAL METHOD

Dendrochronology is the science that studies, among other aspects, the age of trees through their rings. To count them, the trunk is usually drilled to the center and a sample no more than five millimeters wide is removed. So it was with “Methuselah”.

In the case of the “Millennium Larch”, as the “Great Grandfather” is also known, the drilling device could not reach the center due to the immensity of its trunk, more than 4 meters in diameter.

“We only reached 40% of the total radius. In that small sample, we counted 2,400 years. The question is how many years are there in the other half that we could not access, and the answer is not a simple sum,” says Barichivich, who currently works at the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences in Paris.

Using a larger drill to reach the center would put the tree at risk, so they developed a statistical model to calculate the remaining years, combining information from hundreds of other larch trees in the park and estimating that there is an 80% chance that it will be more Older than “Methuselah”.

Barichivich is aware that his method is not going to please the entire scientific community, but he says that skepticism towards the new “is the natural process of science”: “There is a kind of American colonialism in science, in how we build knowledge and how it is validated”.

“This is not a championship, we don’t like records. This tree has value for many more things, beyond its age,” adds Lara.

THREE GENERATIONS OF “GUARDIANS”

The “Great Grandfather” is closely linked to the history of the Barichivich family, who are known in the area as his “guardians”.

It was the scientist’s grandfather, Aníbal Henríquez, who “came across” the alerce in the 1970s when he was working as a park ranger. Then his mother, also a forest ranger, took over, and now it’s his turn.

“It has been part of our life and perhaps we have also become part of the life of the tree,” he says.

Its privileged location in the Valdivian forest, in a kind of valley an hour’s walk from the park entrance, with no other larch trees around it, has protected it from logging and fires, although its structure is weak and the 30%.

Its biggest enemies now are climate change and tourism, which has increased considerably in recent times. For the first, the solution seems complicated.

For the second, on the other hand, the state-owned National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) has decided to temporarily close the park until a new strategy is designed that allows the arrival of visitors without endangering the specimen.

“Tourism and conservation are fully compatible, but this must be ordered and regulated,” Pablo Cunazza, from Conaf, told Efe.

The “Great Grandfather”, Barichivich concludes, “is a time capsule” that carries “a message to the future” in its rings: “Our role is to protect him and allow him to keep moving forward with his message.”