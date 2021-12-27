great interviews on January’s Best Movie. And attached the news of Best Streaming

Best Movie he returns to celebrate the great cinema made in Italy and in January he dedicates the coverstory to the enigmatic thriller Latin America, third work of the twins Fabio And Damiano D’Innocenzo that after Bad Tales, they choose again Elio Germano to bring to the big screen a chilling story set in the Roman suburbs, of which they tell us the secrets in a double interview.

The monthly then celebrates the release of Morbius: just follow the trail of blood left by the living vampire on the pages of the magazine to find out everything about the new cinecomic with Jared Leto. In addition, the in-depth study includes an exclusive table that Arturo Lauria dedicated to the anti-hero of the house of Marvel.

On the January issue we met Carrie-Anne Moss to tell us about her return as Trinity in Matrix Resurrections. Pablo Larraín instead he speaks to us of his own Spencer, biopic in which Kristen Stewart impersonates Lady Diana; Guillermo del Toro leads us to the discovery of Lat Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, while Gennaro Nunziante, after the successes with Checco Zalone, back in the room with the comedy Hello beautiful, which will feature the comic duo formed by Pious And Amedeo.

Plus, it Special Preview 2022 dedicated to the blockbusters that will arrive at the cinema in the course of the new year, from The Batman to Mission: Impossible 7, and our reportage from the 39th edition of the Torino Film Festival: the winners and the films not to be missed.

Best Movie finally dedicates the countercover to A winning family – King Richard, biopic in which Will Smith – here engaged in a performance that could earn him a statuette at the next Oscars – he plays the father of Venus and Serena Williams, recounting the path and the sacrifices with which he led his daughters to become two stars of world tennis.

Attached to Best Movie – or on sale separately for 2 euros at selected newsstands and selected retail outlets of the large-scale food distribution – the January issue of the supplement Best Streaming, a monthly dedicated to the digital offer on demand and useful TV 2.0 guide linked to everything that can be found on digital platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, StarzPlay, Apple Tv + and many others. The January coverstory inaugurates the new year by recounting the sparkling Discovery + program Drag Race Italy. Joel Coen, Frances McDormand And Denzel Washington instead they speak of The Tragedy of Macbeth, adaptation of the famous Shakespearean tragedy coming to Apple TV +. Director Stefano Lodovichi unveils Christian, Sky Atlantic series coming to Now in which Edoardo Pesce he’s a suburban henchman who finds himself with supernatural powers. And again, a preview of the news coming to Disney +, from the series dedicated to Obi Wan-Kenobi And Ms. Marvel upon the return of Hocus Pocus And Disenchanted.

Best Movie January is on newsstands from December 31st

