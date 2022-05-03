Storage is one of the most fundamental parts of a console, especially in these times, where video game production has changed a lot compared to a few years ago. As a general rule, most of the great games tend to take up a lot of space on the hard drive of our console, since they offer us large and detailed open worlds, long stories and much more, such as Red Dead Redemption 2. It is also the case of some free to play like Warzone or Fortnite, which as a result of their intermittent updates, in the end take up a lot of space.

Although, seeing what games currently weigh and with consoles that still do not receive the storage they deserve compared to the large number of titles that are constantly launched on the market, many players are having to opt for expand the space base of their consoles. So for those interested, from SomosXbox we announce that there is a great low price of the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S through Amazon Spain.

As you can see, the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is on Amazon Spain for €227.80. Thanks to the -25% discount, we will be saving almost €100. This 1TB storage card from Seagate, designed in association with Xbox, will allow us to continue downloading games without suffering from space problems. In addition, this storage expansion card is compatible with the Xbox Velocity architecturewhich provides faster load times, richer environments, and a more immersive gaming experience, without affecting graphics, latency, load time, or frame rate.