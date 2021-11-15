Great MediaWorld Offers: 6 delicious promotions for a rich Black November

MediaWorld’s Black Friday lasts longer and is called “Black November”, a November full of promotions, full of special offers for every palate. We have therefore decided to report the best MediaWorld initiatives in this article, where you will then find the buttons through which to visit the related promotional pages.

The Best for your Smartphone

Accessories of all kinds await you in the promotion "The Best for your Smartphone", valid both in store and online until November 21st. There are smart bands, covers and true wireless earphones at very discounted prices. The OPPO Enco W31 at 49 € peep out, which in this period are selling very well thanks to their excellent quality / price ratio.

Do you want a keyboard? A new mouse? Maybe some headphones? "The Best of PC Accessories" it meets you by discounting Trust, Logitech, MSI, Razer peripherals and much more. There are not only gaming products, on the contrary, there are also inevitable office and smart working products such as Logitech MX Master 3 at 69 €. The promo will be valid until November 28 both in store and online.

It is valid only for today November 15th the promotion "Technology to feel good at home", which focuses almost exclusively on personal care products, such as electric toothbrushes, massagers, epilators, but also smart bands, blood pressure monitors and obviously items for healthy cooking, i.e. blenders, extractors and more.

An initiative entirely dedicated to cooking could not be missing (spoiler: there are two of them!), that is "The kitchen of your dreams", also this valid in store and online, with a deadline set at November 29. A nice batch of small and large appliances from Haier, Kenwood, Electrolux, Samsung, Panasonic and much more awaits you.

Cooking, what a passion!

As anticipated, the discounts for kitchen products continue and do so with "Cooking, what a passion! ", but beware: this promotion it is valid only and exclusively online, and it will be until November 28th. Fryers, electric ovens, mixers and more at reduced prices are among the protagonists of this batch.

Finally, MediaWorld thinks of colder evenings with a series of offers on heaters, dehumidifiers, air conditioners and portable air conditioners, from Argo to De Longhi products. Also in this case the promotion is valid only online, until the November 21.