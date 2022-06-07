Great movies and series with powerful psychic children

Children are so associated with kindness and innocence that anything other than that can be a bit shocking. The idea that they can be much more than that is something that Hollywood has dealt with on several occasions, whether in the movies or on television, with characters that can be seen as “heroes” or “villains”, but who mainly occupy a middle line where they debate between what could be classified as a superhero and a monster. Interestingly, one of the figures included here is Eleven from Stranger Things – 95%, who has clearly had that internal debate on more than one occasion.

The concept of psychic children has been explored in different stories. In many cases, it tends to go to the side of horror and suspense movies, since the children who star in them are stalked by demons. Diabolical Games is a classic of the genre that presents a 5-year-old girl, Carol Anne, who is practically kidnapped by malevolent spirits that turn the lives of her entire family upside down from the moment they start doing their thing . Like her, some of the psychic children in these productions are associated with evil.

Having these protagonists is a great source of resources for potential stories about destruction and messianic themes. In many cases, being children they have little experience and do not know how to control their powers; This may be because it is a matter of practice or getting used to having them, and sometimes because their powers are so great that they do not have the necessary strength to contain them or handle them as they please. Either way, this knowledge is something they apparently aren’t born with, though they sometimes seem to know what they’re doing.

On the other side of the coin are the psychic children who are closer to the theme of being “the chosen one”, as in Manifest, for example. In this series, Cal Stone is known as the Holy Grail because of his sensitivity to calls and because he was the only one who seems to know the truth about what happened to his flight for reasons that have not yet been fully revealed. explained.

Since stranger things until diabolical games and more, we will tell you about the great movies and series that have psychic children as protagonists:

Anthony from Edge of Reality

The movie Edge of Reality – 65% is an anthology just like the series from which it originated (The Twilight Zone), and features two segments of psychic children, but one of them is much better and more grotesque. “It’s a Good Life,” an episode remake, tells the story of a school teacher hoping for a new beginning when she meets Anthony, a boy whom she offers to take home after a minor accident, but a Once there, the boy and his macabre “family” pressure her to stay. Anthony is omnipotent, but being a child, his wishes, fantasies and punishments are mostly inspired by cartoon logic and he has the ability to make people disappear.

Cal Stone from Manifest

The tangled and intriguing Manifest – 90% has been a few seasons without clarifying much of its plot, but the young Cal Stone (Jack Messina) has always been vital in this process. He and his father were on the mythical Flight 828 whose passengers reappeared several years after being lost to the rest of the world, although for them that time never passed. Cal is considered the Holy Grail of that flight and has a special connection with the passengers, in addition to the fact that apparently he is the only one who saw what happened in this phenomenon that still cannot be explained.

Carol Anne from Diabolical Games

The plot of Diabolical Games – 88%, by Tobe Hooper. revolves around the strange events that a family goes through in their home. They end up being associated with a Poltergeist, a phenomenon that involves violent events carried out by an entity or energy imperceptible to people. One of her protagonists is Carol Anne, a girl who contacts spirits who want to attract her to her dimension, since they are attracted to her by her “life force” of her.

Charlie McGee from Flames of Vengeance

Based on the novel by Stephen King, Flames of Vengeance – 39% shows a father and daughter Charlie (Drew Barrymore) on the run from the government agency that gave them their special powers: he can control people’s wills and she can start fires. As with other King adaptations, it’s moderately compelling as a story, though it will always be a must-see movie because it introduces a very young Drew Barrymore after ET, The Extra-Terrestrial – 98%.

Cid from Future Assassin

Almost the entire story of Future Killer – Rian Johnson’s 93% revolves around a powerful figure called the Rainmaker who, in the future, will take over all crime syndicates and “close the loops.” ” This refers to “loopers”, hitmen who get rid of people sent to the past and when a looper’s job is done, their ultimate target is their own future self, sent back in time to be eliminated and “close the cycle”. At one point in the story, the protagonist discovers that the version of him from the future has personal revenge: find the Rainmaker as a child and finish him off. That child is Cid, a boy who lives on a farm with his mother He is unusually powerful and since he is a child he does not have his powers under control.

Damien from The Prophecy

In The Prophecy – 86%, Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck) begins to suspect that something is wrong with his son Damien, and that he may have been swapped at birth with the Antichrist. The exact nature of Damien’s powers are never fully explained, beyond an obvious malevolence, but that helps in the metaphorical sense of a father’s fears to a certain extent. Harvey Stephens he does a great job as the demon child.

Danny Torrance from The Shining

Although it’s all too easy to think of the scenes involving Jack Nicholson in The Shining – 92%, the film’s title refers to the power wielded by Danny Torrance (Danny Lloyd), whose parents care for a snowy hotel in Colorado during the winter. Danny has horrible visions or premonitions before they even get there, and things only get worse as the movie progresses. It is explained that “shining” is, in essence, a fusion of telepathy and clairvoyance. This child is able to communicate with others using his mind and gives people the ability to see things that have happened in the past or will happen in the future.

Eleven from Stranger Things

the protagonist of stranger things is a psychic girl par excellence in the Netflix series that takes us back to the 80s. As the seasons go by we learn that Eleven (011) is the product of the experiments her mother underwent, which allowed her to be born with extraordinary powers. The series becomes more complex when creatures like the Demogorgon, the MI}indflayer and Vecna ​​appear, forcing the protagonists to come together and enlist their help to save the town of Hawkins. This production reveals that there were also other children like her, but in her case, her experiment did not go as they wanted.

Matilda Wormwood from Matilda

Not all psychic children are fearsome to the point of being demonic; sometimes they can be lonely, good-hearted children born into the wrong family. Matilda- 90%, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s novel, features child prodigy Matilda (Mara Wilson), who discovers she has powers. That might allow her to evade the clutches of her horrible family and former shot put champion Trunchbull’s manager, but the film is actually about more than just those who torture her, except for the lovely Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz).

