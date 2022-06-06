Great movies based on real life scandals

It’s hard to deny that human nature sometimes seems destined for scandal. Sometimes, when people long for something interesting in their lives, in many cases that is not easy to achieve, this propensity towards scandals arises, which sometimes ends up being portrayed by a Hollywood film. True stories tend to have a different effect on the audience, and the crazier the case, the better it is often in terms of popularity and box office for obvious reasons, plus it’s the perfect opportunity for these events to reach other people than normally they wouldn’t see them.

Do not miss: The best movies about conspiracy theories

When these scandals reach the screen, there is a reaction from the public in a way that other types of productions do not usually affect it. These scandals cover different areas and can be from religious to political or even related to finances, but always playing with the lives of other people. It is in the political sphere where a large number of controversies can be found that can touch on the issue of espionage until they end in cover-ups by political parties and the consequent resignation of their president.

Hollywood knows that there is a lot of potential in these situations and that is why it does not miss the opportunity to bring them to the big screen; not only are there great chances of getting a pretty good box office, but they are also quite convenient to try to make a production win some prize. Great movie stars have delivered some of their best performances and have received nominations or won awards, and so have their directors, either for the precision or the general style of their projects.

Some scandals are more shocking than others, but they are rightly so named. These real-life scandals allowed the birth of these great films that managed to encapsulate the misfortunes, personalities of their “villains” and even the feelings of those affected and the work of a group of people to uncover each scandal. These elements are the foundation of these must-see-once stories, and hopefully, they will remain there regardless of the passage of time, as a valuable lesson for each person who discovers them.

We recommend you: Bad movies based on fascinating historical figures

The Informant – 96%

Based on the controversial interview with Jeffrey Wigand in the program 60 minutes of CBS, who denounces bad practices in the tobacco industry, Michael Mann’s film demonstrates how a subject that doesn’t sound so attractive becomes an exceptional exercise in cinema. The Informant recounts how this person revealed in 1996 that the Brown & Williamson company intentionally tampered with the mixture of tobacco with chemicals such as ammonia to increase the effect of nicotine. Wigand was fired three years earlier because top executives were aware of what he knew, since they also approved of this process even though the additives in his cigarettes were carcinogenic.

On the front page – 96%

The investigation of bostonglobe about cases of child sexual abuse in the Boston area by Catholic priests was a complete scandal that is portrayed in the film On the front page, as well as the history of the team that worked on this widely exposed topic thanks to their work and that was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. The account shows that the team believed they were after a single priest who had been changed assignments multiple times, until they began to uncover a pattern of sexual abuse by other priests and the Archdiocese’s cover-up. The film was a critical success and even scooped up several major awards the year it was released.

All the President’s Men – 92%

Preserved for its cultural, historical and aesthetic contribution, All the President’s Men he was in charge of bringing to the screen the Watergate Scandal in which he was involved Richard Nixon, then President of the United States. The film tells that in 1972, a Watergate complex guard participates in the arrest of five “thieves” in the Democratic National Committee, and the next morning the journalist Bob Woodward covers the story that until then was considered of little importance. It is later discovered that because of the equipment these people contained, they were there to fill the place with devices to listen in on conversations. In addition to having links with the CIA, the journalist connects one of them with an employee of the White House lawyer, then chaired by Nixon. The film portrays the real scandal that involved espionage and ended with the revelation of illegal activities and the resignation of the president.

The Big Bet – 88%

The financial crisis that took place between 2007 and 2010 in the United States, 2008 being the year that took the worst part, is the protagonist of The Big Bet. The film uses unconventional ways to explain financial concepts such as debt obligations and subprime mortgages while recounting how the housing bubble in that country, whose credit crisis led to the 2007 mortgage crisis, the 2008 stock market crash and the Great Recession that affected the whole world. The tape also describes how some took advantage of the situation and took hundreds of millions of dollars while the majority lost everything.

Erin Brockovich- 84%

Starring Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich tells the story of a woman Erin Brockovich-Ellis, an environmental activist who achieved a major court victory against the Pacific Gas & Electric Company. The film portrays her life as a single mother and her decision to investigate a case that caught her attention after she found it in a client’s file, where she finds that PG&E has paid her client’s and his family’s medical expenses. Without understanding why at first, he later discovers that his client’s illnesses are related to the company, which turns out to have polluted local waters and also publicly claimed that it used trivalent chromium in its processes when in fact it used hexavalent chromium, which can be very toxic to humans.

The wolf of Wall Street – 78%

Jordan Belfort He is remembered for the scandal that led him to be found guilty of money laundering, stock market manipulation and other crimes in the area of ​​finance. The movie The wolf of Wall Street tell this, with Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role. Belfort is seen here, along with Donnie Azoff and other misfits, who cheat their way to the top of Wall Street. This glimpse into Belfort’s daily life and his notorious recreational ways are part of his broad appeal, plus he’s particularly approachable. The film not only goes through the parties but also the FBI investigation that was hot on his heels for a while before having all the evidence to catch the protagonist.

Conspiracy and Power – 62%

This real-life inspired drama shocked the United States when it was produced. Revelations of preferential treatment of George Bush and the reality of his service in the air force had the nation watching the drama unfold like a hawk. The controversy has to do with Killian’s documents that contained false accusations about the president’s service George W Bush in the Texas Air National Guard. Journalist Dan Rather presented four of these documents as authentic on a CBS 60 Minutes II show less than two months before the 2004 presidential election, but it was later discovered that CBS had not authenticated them. Several experts concluded that they were fakes, and this caused both Rather and mary mapsproducer of the chain, were forced to resign.

Continue reading: Movies based on toys