Great music artists express themselves against the annulment of the right to abortion

Taylor Swift, billie eilish, Harry StylesMariah Carey and the members of pearl jamamong many other artists, expressed their repudiation of the decision of the US Supreme Court that revoked the sentence “Roe vs. Wade”, which since 1973 guaranteed the constitutional right of women to abortion in the country, and joined a extensive list of music and Hollywood artists who expressed their rejection of the measure.

“I am absolutely appalled that this is where we are, that after so many decades of fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, this decision has stripped us of that,” she wrote. Swift on his official Twitter account, citing the words that former first lady Michelle Obama had published shortly before.

For its part, from the Glastonbury Festival, Eilish assured that it was “a really very dark day for women” in the United States. “I’m only going to say that because I can’t bear to think about this any longer,” the 20-year-old popular singer said.

Billie Eilish.

Who also used the stages of the British meeting was the indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who last May -when this intention of the Supreme Court became known- made it known through social networks that she had had an abortion and reacted harshly to the news. “Fuck this,” he yelled, and went on: “Fuck America. Fuck you. All these fucking irrelevant old men trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies,” he launched.

Phoebe Bridgers

styles Y Tortoiseshell They also joined the artists who demonstrated on Instagram and Twitter lamenting the judicial resolution, as well as the emblematic grunge band pearl jamwhich in its publication stated that “nobody, not the government, not the politicians, not the Supreme Court, should prohibit access to abortion and contraceptives.”

“People should have the freedom to choose. This decision impacts everyone and will particularly affect poor women who cannot afford to travel to access healthcare. We will stay active, we will not back down or give up.” The elections have their consequences,” added the group led by eddie vedder.

Pearl Jam.

the renowned musician Jack White was another of the musicians who joined the wave when on his Instagram profile he ironically congratulated his country and criticized the conservative root of the Supreme Court ruling, currently made up of nine magistrates, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump.

“Now these judges, completely disinterested and insensitive to what the real majority wants and needs, took the country back to the ’70s to start the fight for women’s rights from scratch. I can’t believe I typed all of this and it’s true.” Is it a bad movie?” he wondered.

The demonstrations by figures from the music industry were accompanied by those of a large number of Hollywood celebrities such as Oscar winners Viola Davis, Halle Berry, Patricia Arquette and Ariana DeBose, along with other renowned names on the circuit such as Jessica Biel, Lynda Carter, Bette Midler and Carrie Coon.

The actresses Sophia Bush, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Nixon, Emily Osment, Jenny Slate, Busy Phillips, Kathy Griffin, Elizabeth Banks, Aisha Tyler, Keke Palmer and Alyssa Milano and the producer Shonda Rhimes, for their part, spoke publicly on the subject .

Let us remember that the measure adopted by the Supreme Court left the power to apply regulations on access to abortion in the hands of each state, and 26 of the 50 have already approved or will approve laws that prohibit the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, while others promulgated strict measures regulating the procedure.