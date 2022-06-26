Entertainment

Great music artists express themselves against the annulment of the right to abortion

Taylor Swift, billie eilish, Harry StylesMariah Carey and the members of pearl jamamong many other artists, expressed their repudiation of the decision of the US Supreme Court that revoked the sentence “Roe vs. Wade”, which since 1973 guaranteed the constitutional right of women to abortion in the country, and joined a extensive list of music and Hollywood artists who expressed their rejection of the measure.

“I am absolutely appalled that this is where we are, that after so many decades of fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, this decision has stripped us of that,” she wrote. Swift on his official Twitter account, citing the words that former first lady Michelle Obama had published shortly before.

