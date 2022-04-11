Great news! Alfie will return for the third season of “Emily in Paris”

Looks like the gorgeous Alfie won the hearts of the audience and will return for a third batch of “Emily in Paris” episodes. And it is that the actor Lucien Laviscount, who gave life to the character, was promoted to a permanent interpreter of the series, reported Deadline.

Laviscount debuted on the show in its second season to become the romantic interest of the protagonist, in charge of Lily Collins.

Where did it come from?

Though initially sarcastic and heavy-handed, Alfie turned out to be a charming person as well as a professional seducer. It is important to mention that the character is a native of England and crossed paths with the protagonist, Emily, when, like her, he was forced to take French classes in order to function properly in Paris, where he was also for work reasons.

After awkward interactions and various clashes, Emily and Alfie end up developing a passionate and otherwise very endearing romance. Likewise, it is very interesting to see the heroine escalate emotionally with someone other than Gabriel, with whom she previously had a fleeting and forbidden affair.

pure candle is coming

The thing promises for the third season of “Emily in Paris”, considering that Emily was about to cut to the chase with Alfie when she almost declared her love to Gabriel. The young woman did neither one thing nor the other after being interrupted by life circumstances.

However, will the Briton’s permanent return help turn the page on the star of the series? The future of the program will tell.

On the other hand, let us remember that the main plot of the series focuses on Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a marketing executive who lived in Chicago and travels to Paris with the idea of ​​staying for a year thanks to a job opportunity. But as in all good fiction, life in that city will be so exciting and full of drama and diversity, they make her stay longer.

It is worth noting that the end of the second season left fans of the series with many expectations and questions.

Deadline also noted that the announcement of this novelty was made at the Paley Fest, an event where entertainment topics for television predominate.